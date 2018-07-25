FOUR delegates at LambEx 2018 will share in the largest win a ewe competition LambEx has ever held with 125 ewes up for grabs.

Winners will share in either 50 Merino, 25 UltraWhite, 25 Kojak or 25 Kelso ewes.

The Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of Western Australia, Hillcroft Farms, Breeders’Best Genetics, Kelso and Fairfax Agricultural Media are giving producers a chance to win $10,000 worth of ewes at LambEx 2018 in Perth from Sunday, August 5, to Tuesday, August 7.

LambEx 2018 chairwoman Bindi Murray said to win producers had to fill out an entry form published in Fairfax Agricultural Media’s rural weeklies including Farm Weekly, The Land, Stock & Land, Queensland Country Life and Stock Journal, then be present at LambEx 2018 when the prize is drawn on August 7 at 3.30pm, at the conclusion of LambEx 2018.

“The prize giveaway is an exciting opportunity to take home some top-quality livestock and I would like to thank all of those who have either donated animals or sponsored the competition,” Ms Murray said.

“The Australian sheep and lamb industry is made up of a diverse mix of industries and breeds which is why the committee has worked so hard to develop a competition which will be relevant to all producers.

“With prizes like this on offer, there is no excuse to not buy a ticket and enter.”

Derella Downs Merino and Pyramid Poll Merino stud’s Scott Pickering, Cascade, is a ewe donor and said it was a great opportunity to source some excellent Merino ewes from leading WA studs.

“The industry has never been in better shape with high wool and meat prices,” Mr Pickering said.

“So it is an ideal time for young people to enter the industry.

“The prize gives producer delegates an ideal opportunity to boost their flock genetics, with an outstanding line-up of ewes.”

The Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA has sourced Merino ewes from Quailerup West, Eastville Park, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll, Ejanding, Wiringa Park and Neearra studs.

To enter the giveaway, producers need to fill out and post the competition entry form and register to attend LambEx 2018.