 

WMPG's announces new senior team

12 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
WMPG new senior management team includes special projects manager Lui Rinaldi (left), boning room manager Ettienne Snyman, quality assurance manager Rinda Ho, general manager Jason Spencer, IT manager Bill Wong and maintenance manager Jim McGuckin.
THE Western Meat Packers Group (WMPG) announced several senior management appointments last week, in a move to solidify its position as one of WA’s leading processors, packers and exporters.

WMPG chief executive officer Andrew Fuda announced that Jason Spencer would become general manager, Lui Rinaldi the special projects manager, Ettiene Snyman the boning room manager, Rinda Ho as quality assurance manager, Bill Wong the information technology manager and Jim McGuckin the maintenance manager.

Mr Fuda said the latest substantial investment in the company’s human resources capacity recognised that it was on a path of continuous improvement and was committed to offering its export and domestic customers a better product, backed up by better service.

He said the appointments would boost processing capacity and efficiency, as well as quality assurance and infrastructure at its Osborne Park processing and packing headquarters, at the Margaret River abattoir, and at its Bibra Lake value-adding facility.

“Although we now send all beef, typically sides and quarters, overnight to WMPG’s Osborne Park boning and packing facility to ensure rapid turnaround from paddock to plate, we’re moving towards also boning and packing at our Margaret River plant to optimise expanding business opportunities in Asia in particular, while retaining Osborne Park,” Mr Fuda said.

The announcement comes three months after WMPG owners Rod and Shana Russell, who started the business in 1983, completed the 100 per cent buyout of the company in August.

WMPG employs 360 people and has an annual turnover of more than $150 million.

Mr Spencer, who is responsible for WMPG’s processing and boning operation at Osborne Park, has held senior plant management and operations roles with JBS and Inghams in Victoria.

The Osborne Park facility currently processes about 400 head of beef cattle per day and employs 150 people. Plans are in place to substantially lift that number.

In his most recent role with JBS, Mr Spencer was responsible for the daily continual improvement of plants with staff levels of up to 1000.

His role was to ensure plants under his control achieved their key performance indicators efficiently and safely.

Mr Spencer will be focussed on delivering elite manufacturing standards and maximising carcase yields.

“My meat management mantra has always been if you can’t measure it you can’t improve it, so I intend to refine costs and lift yields, while also introducing advanced training systems and new technologies that will ensure Western Meat Packers continues to lead the way in WA,” Mr Spencer said.

“We have our elite brands and Margaret River Fresh and it’s my job to ensure we always deliver on our promise of superior product quality and integrity.”

Lui Rinaldi, one of WA’s most respected meat processing and marketing professionals, in his new role as special projects manager, will work closely with Mr Spencer and Mr Fuda.

He recently joined WMPG from the Craig Mostyn Group, where he spent 15 years across various roles with Linley Valley Pork.

Prior to that, Mr Rinaldi spent almost 20 years with Watsons/George Weston Foods Meat & Dairy Division, best known for its Watsonia brand.

WMPG boning room manager Ettienne Snyman was formerly with Midfield Meats, Victoria.

WMPG quality assurance manager Rinda Ho was formerly with food service provider Vesco Foods (formerly Kailis & France), which has provided meal solutions to Asia and the Middle East for more than 40 years.

WMPG information technology manager Bill Wong was most recently at The University of Western Australia and prior to that spent a number of years in IT roles in the resources sector.

WMPG maintenance manager Jim McGuckin formerly with Linley Valley Pork, has many year’s experience building abattoirs and maintaining associated processing infrastructure.

Steve Taylor has been promoted to group maintenance manager.

