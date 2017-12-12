THE Western Meat Packers Group (WMPG) announced several senior management appointments last week, in a move to solidify its position as one of WA’s leading processors, packers and exporters.

WMPG chief executive officer Andrew Fuda announced that Jason Spencer would become general manager, Lui Rinaldi the special projects manager, Ettiene Snyman the boning room manager, Rinda Ho as quality assurance manager, Bill Wong the information technology manager and Jim McGuckin the maintenance manager.

Mr Fuda said the latest substantial investment in the company’s human resources capacity recognised that it was on a path of continuous improvement and was committed to offering its export and domestic customers a better product, backed up by better service.

He said the appointments would boost processing capacity and efficiency, as well as quality assurance and infrastructure at its Osborne Park processing and packing headquarters, at the Margaret River abattoir, and at its Bibra Lake value-adding facility.

“Although we now send all beef, typically sides and quarters, overnight to WMPG’s Osborne Park boning and packing facility to ensure rapid turnaround from paddock to plate, we’re moving towards also boning and packing at our Margaret River plant to optimise expanding business opportunities in Asia in particular, while retaining Osborne Park,” Mr Fuda said.

The announcement comes three months after WMPG owners Rod and Shana Russell, who started the business in 1983, completed the 100 per cent buyout of the company in August.

WMPG employs 360 people and has an annual turnover of more than $150 million.

Mr Spencer, who is responsible for WMPG’s processing and boning operation at Osborne Park, has held senior plant management and operations roles with JBS and Inghams in Victoria.

The Osborne Park facility currently processes about 400 head of beef cattle per day and employs 150 people. Plans are in place to substantially lift that number.

In his most recent role with JBS, Mr Spencer was responsible for the daily continual improvement of plants with staff levels of up to 1000.