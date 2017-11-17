THE Liebe Group last month held a capacity-building workshop that focused on providing practical steps to understanding your financial position.

The workshop was designed to support women to develop their knowledge of financial management to help them make more informed decisions for their families, businesses and community.

Open to all Liebe members and the wider community, the workshop produced benefitted the diverse group of 19 attendees.

The workshop included presentations from guest speakers Greg Easton, Farmanco, Glynn Judd, RSM, and Michael Monaghan, Rabobank.

Each presentation introduced the group to the basic financial calculations and farm budget worksheets that are required to keep track of farm income and expenses.

Mr Easton spoke about the importance of developing and maintaining a budget and explained that a budget has a living document that allowed you to assess business performance and financial position and could be used to help set financial goals.

He said the first principle of budgeting was to avoid budgeting on the basis that everything would turn out as expected and to be cautious about optimistic forecasts.

Mr Easton provided an overview of the types of budgets and their applications and an introduction to financial ratios and how to calculate and use a statement of position.

Workshop participant Robyn Cousins, Manavi Farms, said it was worth attending the Farm Finance 101 workshop in Dalwallinu.

“I found the day to be interactive and a good, basic introduction to farm finance and I especially liked the section on different programs or cloud-based apps that could be useful for our business,” Ms Cousins said.

Mr Monaghan discussed the important aspects of farm business finance, which the banks will use to assess a business’s capacity to manage debt.

He highlighted that banks look for businesses that approach their budgeting in a realistic manner, claim ownership and responsibility for the management of their budget and demonstrate the ability to manage debt through good communication, experience, skills and knowledge, business liquidity, equity and strategic direction.