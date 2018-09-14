KEEPING glyphosate highly effective is the aim of an upcoming glyphosate management workshop at Cascade.

With Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment, the Esperance port zone Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) group is helping to co-ordinate a third half-day workshop, following successful workshops at Dunn Rock and Condingup discussing best management practices for glyphosate.

Andrew Storrie, of Agronomo and the Australian Glyphosate Sustainability Working Group (AGSWG), has organised the events, with assistance from agronomists Andrew Heinrich, of Farm & General, and Craig Brown, of Synergy/Craig Brown Consulting.

Mr Storrie said herbicide resistance levels in weeds would vary from paddock to paddock and testing of weeds was essential for growers to determine which herbicides worked effectively on different parts of their farm.

“While soil testing is standard practice for most Western Australian growers, herbicide susceptibility testing is less common, despite also being very important in helping to boost crop productivity and profitability on-farm,” Mr Storrie said.

“Growers also need to ask themselves - what would they do if glyphosate stopped working on their properties like it has on many farms in the United States?

“You don’t want to paint yourself in that corner.

“Growers need to make informed weed management decisions and develop strategies to preserve remaining herbicide options.”

Mr Storrie encourages growers who find weeds that survive herbicide applications early in the season to send samples for a ‘Quick Test’ in which plants (mainly grasses) are tested for herbicide resistance (or susceptibility).

Information about the Quick Test service is available at plantscienceconsulting.com

“The test takes about four weeks to complete, meaning growers can take action in the same year to prevent seed set by any weeds confirmed as being herbicide resistant,” he said.

“Additionally, growers can send weed seeds collected during or after harvest for herbicide resistance testing, with this service available at www.plantscienceconsulting.com and http://bit.ly/2wFLZhv.”