POOR internet connectivity has long been a battle for farm offices across the State, preventing businesses from accessing many of the latest technological developments and management tools metropolitan-based businesses enjoy.

However, connectivity challenges don’t have to prevent farm offices from going paperless, according to Partners in Grain WA (PinG WA) co-ordinator Hellene McTaggart and PinG WA facilitator Tracy Minchin.

Over the next few months, the PinG WA team will roll out its first Paperless Farm Office workshop, designed for WA farm businesses.

Ms McTaggart said while poor internet connectivity was a challenge for farm offices across the State, it didn’t have to be a major barrier in transitioning to the modernised practice.

“There’s quite a lot of myths about having to have internet connectivity to have a paperless administration system,” Ms McTaggart said.

“This workshop helps dispel those myths but also explains to people the differences and a bit of background in how different programs work.

“It’s about setting up the systems and then find out which systems work for you.

“Hopefully people are going away with a good road map and feel like they can step through their own process at home.”

Ms Minchin was commissioned to develop the workshop last year, after overwhelming feedback from WA growers for more information about paperless systems.

The Esperance-based accountant runs Rural Biz Assist and transitioned to a paperless office system seven years ago.

The course will offer information about necessary equipment, security, software, storage and cloud services along with several tips to applying paperless to different farm businesses.

Ms Minchin said there were several benefits to running a paperless office, including greater protection of information, increased recall ability and greater office portability.

She said a paperless office would also free up more physical space with information stored within a computer system, rather than on paper.