BEING able to capture special moments with a creative flair is no easy task, as many have found and surely you have found yourself saying “it looks so much better in person”.

There’s a lot of thought that goes on behind the lens to make photos come out with a professional look and for Ellie Morris, most of her craft has been self-taught or is down to raw talent.

Simply by scrolling her Instagram profile ‘elliemorrisau’ it quickly becomes clear that the 17-year-old is a gun behind the camera and drone controls.

Ellie’s work manages to capture the essence of the bush beautifully with her images depicting the diversity of life in rural WA.

Growing up on her family’s broadacre property at Perenjori, where she still lives with her parents John and Lynette, siblings Bert and Josie and grandmother Elaine, Ellie has always had a love for the outdoors.

Ellie and her siblings were home-schooled by Elaine who is still teaching Josie, who is in year five.

“I liked the freedom of being able to explore the bush and learning things at a much younger age that most people wouldn’t has made me quite independent,” Ellie said.

As her dad stopped farming to do contracting work when she was young, Ellie said her interest in agriculture strengthened when the farm was leased by their neighbour three years ago.

“I’ve always liked farming but was too young to really be involved with it, then when our neighbour started cropping on our property I got a lot more interested in it,” she said.

“For seeding this year I worked for them by driving one of the tractors.”

Although her interest in farming blossomed rather late for the usual country kid, her passion for photography was sown much earlier when she was given a point-and-shoot camera at the age of six.

This was upgraded to a DSLR camera for her 11th birthday and Ellie soon realised she had a knack for the art and set her sights on being a photographer.

Now she mainly shoots with a Canon 5D Mark II with multiple lenses and sometimes uses her previous Canon 600D, as well as a GoPro Hero 4 Silver, DJI Osmo and two drones – a DJI Phantom 4 and a DJI Inspire.