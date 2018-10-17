COMPETITION was ramped up this year in the Jim Horwood sheep pavilion with five schools entered in the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) young sheep producers challenge at the 2018 IGA Perth Royal Show.

Students from WA Colleges of Agriculture, Narrogin, Cunderdin, Denmark and Harvey, as well as Esperance Farm School, were put through their paces in shearing, wool handling and Merino judging in an effort to gain most points and finish as the 2018 victors.

Graeme Curry, representing AWI, said competitions such as this help encouraged the next generation of leaders in the Australian wool industry.

“What better way is there to spend woolgrower levy money than by investing in the education of the future generations who will ultimately run our industry,” Mr Curry said.

“We need to encourage and develop the skills of the future stockmen and women of our industry as well as our future shearers and wool handlers.

“And that is what competition does, by giving students the opportunity to practice and receive helpful tips from people who are at the top of their fields.”

Mr Curry, who was also the overseeing judge in the Merino judging, said every student handled themself well during the competition.

“The students were all prepared and were competent in the skills they were asked to demonstrate,” he said.

In the end, the awards had to be handed out with the team from WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, coming away as the clear winner with a total of 497 points.

Narrogin was second with 442.84 points and Harvey third with 417.51 points, followed by Esperance Farm School and Denmark in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Individual prizes were also awarded with a tie for first place in the shearing.

Well-known and highly experienced shearers Don Boyle and Todd Wegner judged the shearing competition this year with Mr Boyle saying they refused to select a single winner when it became clear there was a tie for first place.

“Both first placegetters got their score fair and square and deserved the win,” Mr Boyle said.