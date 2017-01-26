WHEATBELT farming operations Giovi Ltd, formerly Wellard Agri Ltd, has sold its Watheroo farming operations.

The 13,350 hectare operation was set up for grain production by Wellard's chief executive officer Mauro Balzarini's private company, WGH Holdings.

Farm Weekly understands the Watheroo farms were sold as a package to global agricultural investor Westchester Agriculture Asset Managers Group for $15 million.

The Illinois-based group has more than $8 billion of assets, with a portfolio that includes more than 350 farmland properties in seven countries, including Australia.

A Giovi Ltd spokesperson confirmed the sale but not its details.

The properties involved are Bobawina, Westwood, Gunyidi and Yo Espro farms, located 230 kilometres north east of Perth.

The company purchased the cropping properties, which were on the market in 2008 through Landmark Real Estate, for $7.2m, $4.8m and $3.5m respectively.

Giovi also operates in Kojonup and The Grange (Dongara) and has not ruled out also selling those properties or assets owned by the company.

"Giovi is evaluating all options for its properties and other investments," the spokesperson said.

In 2008/2009 the company went on a spending spree and purchased six WA properties, including well-known holdings Hyfield and Crossburn at Kojonup and three broadacre farms at Watheroo.

The Hyfield sale included the Hyfield Poll Merino stud, which last year announced it would only breed rams for its own use from 2017.

The company bought the properties to diversify the portfolio of its then Wellard Agri Ltd branch by investing in broadacre farming land.

This gave the company a property portfolio of 37,801ha of prime farmland owned and located throughout WA, producing grain, wool, sheep meat, cattle, beef and legumes.

Giovi was renamed in 2015 from Wellard Agri Ltd after Mr Balzarini's wife, as part of a corporate reorganisation to prepare the company's flagship trading division for a capital structure and later float Wellard Ltd on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).