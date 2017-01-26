AFTER 52 years in WA and some 15 years as an Australian citizen, OAM recipient Jack Fletcher still speaks with a slow Texas drawl - no hint of Aussie accent.

Like a true Texas cattleman he also has a love of the wild west, big belt buckles and is never seen outdoors without a wide-brimmed hat.

Statues of legendary film actor and star in 83 westerns John Wayne on his horse and three-time world champion steer wrestler Harley May in action take pride of place on his Perth living room table.

Mr Fletcher has a connection to both.

"John Wayne wanted to come out to Australia and make a movie about our exploits here in the Kimberley," Mr Fletcher said.

"It was going to be called 'Cleanskins' (a term for unbranded cattle) and there was even a script written, I've still got it.

"Unfortunately, he died before he could do it."

One of the first college-educated rodeo riders, May attended the same university as Mr Fletcher, Sul Ross State University, Texas, where Mr Fletcher was inducted into its Hall of Fame, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences, in 2011.

Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright in the long-running Bonanza TV series, was another classmate.

"I dated the girl he married before he did," Mr Fletcher boasted with a chuckle.

His attempts to transfer big ideas from Texas to the West Kimberley in the 1970s and 80s, when parochial State and Federal governments were not prepared to listen to a man with a Texas accent and wearing a cowboy hat, earned him his OAM.

With an agriculture engineering degree from Sul Ross, Mr Fletcher brought his young family of five sons to Australia in 1964.

Along the way he discovered the world's largest artesian basin in Libya in 1960 with the water ultimately piped 4000 kilometres across the Sahara Desert to Benghazi and Tripoli.

Using irrigation to grow fodder and cattle feedlotting were common practice in Texas in 1965, but not in WA when Mr Fletcher first visited the Kimberley and recognised the potential.