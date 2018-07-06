 

Call for reform to rural and regional banking

CHRIS WHEATCROFT, RURAL FINANCIAL COUNSELLING SERVICE WA
06 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Chris Wheatcroft, chief executive officer, Rural Financial Counselling Service of WA
Chris Wheatcroft, chief executive officer, Rural Financial Counselling Service of WA

AS Australians we have a deeply ingrained sense of fairness that hard work should lead to just rewards and that everyone should play by the same set of rules.

Perhaps that’s why the Royal Commission into banking resonated so deeply with so many – the idea that deep injustices may have occurred is intolerable.

There’s no doubt that the Royal Commission uncovered instances where individual banking practices left a lot to be desired.

But it’s what they didn’t cover that I think is of real importance.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service has been involved in WA’s rural financial sector for a long time and as an independent service set up to assist farmers in financial distress, we’ve seen just about everything.

But one thing I can say is that the use of receivers is a key source of distress for virtually every client where I have seen them used.

Inevitably, once receivers are called in, it never benefits the client economically or psychologically and usually it leaves the bank financially worse off.

The use of receivers by banks fell outside the Royal Commission’s terms of reference and as such isn’t being investigated.

However their use has had such a dramatic impact on the client on every occasion that our service has seen them engaged that it is worth asking that their use by banks be examined.

When banks engage receivers, it’s often in a climate where communication has broken down with the client and receivers are called in to keep the difficult decisions that needs to be made at arm’s length from the bank.

But what doesn’t seem to be commonly realised, that once appointed, the receivers take over from the owner and replace them in all decisions.

There is no onus on the receivers to negotiate with the owners on any aspect of the process and as such they can simply turn up and take over the running of the farm without any consideration of the “former farmers”.

This process is confronting for those farmers that find themselves in this position and that sense of being replaced and having no control over the key decisions impacting their life is a huge source of stress.

It can have a damaging and long-lasting affect on many farmers, especially as – in my view – the only winner in these situations is the receiver.

In my experience, the use of a receiver always increases the operating expenses for any continuing business activity, whether that’s seeding, spraying, harvest or anything in between.

Easily liquidated assets, such as machinery or livestock, are often sold well before the land, meaning the enterprise is sometimes unable to even operate and generate income.

And they’re often sold at fire sale prices as quickly as possible.

I’ve seen dairy cows sold for a third of their normal price and specialised machinery auctioned for a quarter of its actual value.

It’s completely up to the receiver whether normal operations, such as adequate spray programs, are conducted and if they’re not that too can reduce land values.

At the end of the day, the former farmers have no say over what the receiver does or doesn’t decide to do with the land and assets but they wear the cost.

Every dollar that the receivers rack up, plus their own fees are payable by the farmer – not the bank.

Because it’s an expensive and inefficient process, normally the farmer walks away with very little and the bank ends up with less than they would have otherwise.

We strongly believe that if people need to exit the industry, they should be able to do so with dignity and the prospect that they have an enjoyable life ahead of them – even if it’s not on the farm.

That’s why we always advocate that farmers negotiate with the bank before receivers are called in, and we help our clients do that.

What I would like to see is a model that favours the negotiation process, where parties who are unable to form an agreement enter mediation.

If that fails, then access could be provided to a process of arbitration where a timely judgement is made as to a fair outcome.

It benefits both the banks and the farmer to have a process that increases the amount of value retained and it will allow people to move forward with their lives.

At the end of the day, no one – not the farmer or bank – wants to see a life’s work whittled away by a process that just doesn’t seem fair.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
YAAAY - " Diversification " was necessary in the late 1980's. "Transition " is what is needed
light grey arrow
We all know this is just political rhetoric verses a Liberal Federal government and a Labor
light grey arrow
Time for the industry to stop shifting blame on to everyone else and take responsibility for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables