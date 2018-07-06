AS Australians we have a deeply ingrained sense of fairness that hard work should lead to just rewards and that everyone should play by the same set of rules.

Perhaps that’s why the Royal Commission into banking resonated so deeply with so many – the idea that deep injustices may have occurred is intolerable.

There’s no doubt that the Royal Commission uncovered instances where individual banking practices left a lot to be desired.

But it’s what they didn’t cover that I think is of real importance.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service has been involved in WA’s rural financial sector for a long time and as an independent service set up to assist farmers in financial distress, we’ve seen just about everything.

But one thing I can say is that the use of receivers is a key source of distress for virtually every client where I have seen them used.

Inevitably, once receivers are called in, it never benefits the client economically or psychologically and usually it leaves the bank financially worse off.

The use of receivers by banks fell outside the Royal Commission’s terms of reference and as such isn’t being investigated.

However their use has had such a dramatic impact on the client on every occasion that our service has seen them engaged that it is worth asking that their use by banks be examined.

When banks engage receivers, it’s often in a climate where communication has broken down with the client and receivers are called in to keep the difficult decisions that needs to be made at arm’s length from the bank.

But what doesn’t seem to be commonly realised, that once appointed, the receivers take over from the owner and replace them in all decisions.

There is no onus on the receivers to negotiate with the owners on any aspect of the process and as such they can simply turn up and take over the running of the farm without any consideration of the “former farmers”.

This process is confronting for those farmers that find themselves in this position and that sense of being replaced and having no control over the key decisions impacting their life is a huge source of stress.