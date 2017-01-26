A FORMER Texan who spent $62 million developing the Kimberley cattle industry and irrigated cropping is among worthy rural and regional Western Australians recognised in today's Australia Day Honours list.
Now an Australian citizen, Jack Miller Fletcher, 91, who in the 1970s and 80s ran the sixth largest cattle company in Australia, was the only Western Australian to be honoured this year for a contribution to primary industry.
He was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Of 46 Western Australians recognised in the general division of the Order of Australia, a number have provided remarkable service to rural communities - including three from Moora - or have strong regional connections.
Not least among them was Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, owner of Harvey Beef, along with Pilbara and Gascoyne cattle stations through his Minderoo Group.
Mr Forrest was awarded an AO (Officer of the order of Australia, the second highest award in the general division) for distinguished service to the mining sector, to development of employment and business opportunity, as a supporter of sustainable foreign investment and for philanthropy.
He is founder and non-executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group and chairman of Poseidon Nickel Ltd, Moly Mines Ltd, the Murrin Murrin Joint Venture and Arafura Pearls Ltd.
Mr Forrest's charitable contributions include as chairman of Global Freedom Network and Australian Children's Trust, which he co-founded with wife Nicola in 2001, and as founder of Walk Free Australia, a movement to end modern slavery.
His leadership in indigenous education and employment includes founding the Australian Employment Covenant in 2008.
He was also founder of GenerationOne and has been its major financier since 2010, and has been an Australian Indigenous Education Foundation ambassador for many years.
Mid West farmer Alison Doley, Coorow, was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to conservation and the environment through revegetation and catchment recovery initiatives.
She owns the historically significant wheat, sheep and beef property Koobabbie which has been in her family since it was selected in 1906.
A large portion of the property is salt lakes and remnant woodland.
In 1987 Ms Doley began seed collecting and propagating salmon gums which she planted out and, with help from a Northern Areas Catchment Council salinity rehabilitation program, started fencing woodland areas to keep stock out.
In 2007 the critically endangered Eremophila koobabbiensis regenerated in remnant vegetation she had fenced off 20 years before.
She has since propagated and planted areas of koobabbiensis to ensure its survival as her farm is the only place it is found.
Ms Doley was also one of the first landowners to provide artificial nest breeding habitat for Carnaby's Black Cockatoos.
Her citation lists her service as a founding member of the Buntine Marchagee Recovery Catchment Steering Committee and president of Waddy Forest Land Conservation District Committee.
She was a 1979 founding member of the Coorow Wildflower Group and inaugural and continuing president of Coorow Heritage Committee.
Also recognised with an AM was Cynthia McMorran, Moora, for significant service to the community, to regional development and natural resource management, and to aged care.
Ms McMorran was one of two Regional Development Australia Wheatbelt chairpersons - her tenure was 2009-13 - and also two former Moora Shire councillors - she was on council for 22 years - on the honours list.
A justice of the peace and sitting in the Children's Court since 1990, she is treasurer of Moore Catchment Council and of Moora Frail Aged Lodge.
Over the past eight years she has been involved with WA Country Health Services.
She is a life member and current chairperson of Moore Community Resource Centre, a member of Moora Historical Society and of the Central Midlands and Coastal Football League tribunal.
Ms McMorran's community work was previously recognised with an OAM, freeman of the shire 2007 and Royal Agricultural Society of WA's Rural Community Achiever Award 2015.
Current Regional Development Australia Wheatbelt chairman and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Graham Cooper, Cunderdin, received an OAM for service to local government and community.
Mr Cooper, who operates the Farmways business in Cunderdin, was shire president from 2004-10 and a councillor for 13 years.
His community involvement has included local Lions, Returned and Services League, emergency management committee, community club, community farm, airshow and business association.
Moora husband and wife Frank and Kaye Lewis were both recognised with an OAM for their community service.
Moora Shire president from 1985-92, a councillor for 15 years and 2013 freeman of the shire, Mr Lewis was also recognised for service to local government.
A justice of the peace and local business owner, his community involvement includes the local chamber of commerce, Rotary and Apex clubs, Life Education, men's shed and hospital, and Central Midlands Development Foundation.
He was patron of the Rovers Football Club - now amalgamated into the Moora Mavericks, on the community recreation council committee, a Central Midlands Agricultural Society councillor and pony club volunteer for many years.
Ms Lewis' community involvement has included Moora Historical Society, local kindergarten and junior and senior high school Parent and Citizens (P&C) committees, Tidy Towns committee and Country Women's Association (CWA).
She joined her husband in Rotary as an honorary member, Rovers' on the ladies committee, recreational committee, agricultural society and pony club.
Some 60 years as a volunteer firefighter and stints as brigades captain and local fire control officer saw Neil MacDonald, Vasse, awarded an OAM.
Mr MacDonald also has long associations with Busselton Football Club, local primary school P&C committee and Sussex Landcare Group.
Two Albany women, Alice Rule and Marion Sewell, were among regional recipients of OAMs for community service.
Ms Rule is a life member and 1971 founding member of Keep Albany Beautiful Committee and has long associations with a variety of community and charitable organisations.
She is a life member of the Ramblers Hockey Club - she introduced Minky hockey to Albany - and the North Albany Football Club where she has been co-patron since 1968.
Ms Sewell has been involved with Girl Guides Australia through the Albany Trefoil Guild executive since 2005 and as Tambellup Brownie leader for 16 years.
Jill Cross, Dardanup, received an AM for her community work.
Since 2007 Ms Cross has been chairperson of Dardanup Bull and Barrel Festival, an annual celebration of Dardanup's dairy heritage and the more recent growth of local wineries, which brings visitors to the town.
She was also founder of the Dardanup Arts Spectacular and chaired the Dardanup and Districts Residents Association since 1996.