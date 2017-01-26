A FORMER Texan who spent $62 million developing the Kimberley cattle industry and irrigated cropping is among worthy rural and regional Western Australians recognised in today's Australia Day Honours list.

Now an Australian citizen, Jack Miller Fletcher, 91, who in the 1970s and 80s ran the sixth largest cattle company in Australia, was the only Western Australian to be honoured this year for a contribution to primary industry.

He was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Of 46 Western Australians recognised in the general division of the Order of Australia, a number have provided remarkable service to rural communities - including three from Moora - or have strong regional connections.

Not least among them was Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, owner of Harvey Beef, along with Pilbara and Gascoyne cattle stations through his Minderoo Group.

Mr Forrest was awarded an AO (Officer of the order of Australia, the second highest award in the general division) for distinguished service to the mining sector, to development of employment and business opportunity, as a supporter of sustainable foreign investment and for philanthropy.

He is founder and non-executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group and chairman of Poseidon Nickel Ltd, Moly Mines Ltd, the Murrin Murrin Joint Venture and Arafura Pearls Ltd.

Mr Forrest's charitable contributions include as chairman of Global Freedom Network and Australian Children's Trust, which he co-founded with wife Nicola in 2001, and as founder of Walk Free Australia, a movement to end modern slavery.

His leadership in indigenous education and employment includes founding the Australian Employment Covenant in 2008.

He was also founder of GenerationOne and has been its major financier since 2010, and has been an Australian Indigenous Education Foundation ambassador for many years.

Mid West farmer Alison Doley, Coorow, was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to conservation and the environment through revegetation and catchment recovery initiatives.