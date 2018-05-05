WE need to be extremely careful about how we, as a nation, respond to the distressing incident that occurred on the Awassi Express last August.

Any proposal to shut down part or the whole of Australia’s live export trade is a totally disproportionate response in the context of an industry that, the majority of the time, operates in an ethical and humane fashion.

I welcome the debate about higher standards of animal welfare – I think the industry accepts that we’ve got to do better and we can’t have these sorts of incidents occurring.

Clearly this is an emotive issue underlined by the disappointing acts of vandalism on my office front in Narrogin – not once, but twice.

The footage we saw from the Awassi Express is undoubtedly shocking and it’s the sort of conduct that every Australian would consider unacceptable.

But let’s consider, for a moment, the industry as a whole and the implications of a ban on live exporting.

There are more than a million sheep exported out of Australia every year and we’re seeing a very miniscule percentage of these sheep caught up in incidents similar to the Awassi Express.

As a lifelong livestock farmer from Katanning, I’m appalled by these images and knowing the care that most farmers put into their animals in preparation for sale, that sentiment would be held almost unanimously throughout the agricultural community.

There are thousands of families in my electorate whose livelihoods, at least in part, depend on the live export trade.

It is a vital part of the regional economy and to effectively punish those families in response to an isolated incident would have profound consequences for regional WA.

This is a terrible incident, but it represents a very small portion of the overall trade.

The general community don’t see that every year, millions of animals are moved around humanely and proper welfare standards are upheld.

There are 106 countries around the world that export live animals.

Of those nations, Australia is the only one that requires World Organisation for Animal Health welfare standards to be met as a minimum for exported livestock.