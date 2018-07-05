MANY farmers around Western Australia are in a state of doubt with the current situation and unstable nature of the live sheep trade.

Western Australia is unique – 85 per cent of Australian sheep that are live exported are from WA.

We dominate the trade nationally.

A ban on the trade will be detrimental to our growers at farm level and will have a knock-on effect to other industries that support the trade.

Shearers, feedlots, backgrounding facilities and transport and haulage companies – many of which are family owned and operated – will feel the pinch as much as any farmer.

All of these service providers and many other businesses make up the communities will be left to deal with economic damage done to those who rely on income from sheep producers and the wider farming community.

WA is first and foremost an export State – it’s what we do best – we export commodities around the world, whether that is grains, vegetables, hay, wool, iron ore, lithium, gold, truffles or processed meat and live animals.

Global markets depend on WA for food security and we have been providing a steady sheep and cattle supply chain to our international markets for more than 60 years.

Two thirds of WA’s sheep meat is already processed domestically and a percentage of this product would be going into Middle Eastern markets.

While these customers will take processed meat, they also require live animals.

This is an example of Australia’s trusted and reliable reputation of meeting the individual needs of our export customers.

Exporters need our support and input to reliably continue sheep export activities throughout the year.

Consistency of supply will lead to consistency of purchase.

The foundation of global trading is built on successful business relationships.

Any disruption to market availability has an immediate impact on supply chains and threatens Australia’s reputation as a reliable food source.

If disruptions are evident, customers will shop elsewhere.