WITH big investments being made by live cattle trade operators in Australia to service the emerging China slaughter market, producers are starting to take stock of just how significant the extra buyer demand in the market will be.

Even against a backdrop of already hot competition for the tight supply of cattle at the moment, the addition of an extra, significant, buyer is not to be taken lightly, producer and industry leaders say.

Cattle Council of Australia president Howard Smith said the expanded marketing options for producers would be very valuable and the China trade would be a 'whole of Australia' opportunity.

Exporters suggest Chinese demand for live cattle for immediate processing could see up to 150,000 shipped there this year, and more next year.

"Those sort of numbers will make a big difference," Mr Smith said.

"While initially, cattle will be sourced from the south due to the Chinese bluetongue virus free zone requirement, the pull-through effect would be immediate.

"This is a very positive event for our industry.

"As we get the first shipment in place and sort out teething issues, and demonstrate it can be done profitability, we'll see greater numbers shipped.

"In the north, we've recently seen how the boats taking slaughter cattle to Vietnam put a floor in the market and the China trade has the potential to do the same in southern Australia this year."

Hot on the heels of Elders announcing it is about to put Australia's first seabound live slaughter cattle shipment to Chinese meatworks on the water, the country's largest cattle exporter Wellard announced the purchase of a farm in Western Victoria where it will develop a pre-export quarantine facility.

Wellard says the 340 hectare farm, "Clonlee" will be its base to secure and induct beef and dairy cattle from throughout Victoria, South Australia and southern New South Wales to meet China's stringent quarantine access requirements, as well as other markets.

Chinese import requirements include a seven-day quarantine period in Australia for slaughter cattle and an 'all-in-all-out' policy preventing co-sharing with other consignments.