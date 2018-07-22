ON the day State Treasurer Ben Wyatt handed down his first budget, Premier Mark McGowan’s website proclaimed the budget included “a big investment in the Wheatbelt, with a focus on projects that (would) create jobs and opportunities for locals as well as improve important services such as health and education”.

Somehow Minister for Education and Training Sue Ellery failed to get that message and just before Christmas announced the universally unpopular and (by her own admission) rushed decision to close the Schools of the Air and the Moora Residential College among a host of other cuts to the education budget.

The residential college is home to about 15 per cent of the student population of the only senior high school between Geraldton and Perth and includes children from as far away as Meekatharra, Sandstone and Marble Bar.

The Central Midlands Senior High School in Moora provides incentives to entice professional people to live and work in rural WA – where doctors, nurses, teachers, police officers, bankers, farmers and others can raise young families in an inclusive environment, safe in the knowledge that their children can be educated to ATAR level without having to change schools or place of residence.

If Moora loses its residential college it is likely the diminished numbers of enrolled students would see the school downgraded to a district high school which would take students only as far as Year 10.

An independent economic impact assessment commissioned by the Shire of Moora in February found the closure of the college would manifest itself in an estimated $2 million annual economic impact through the direct loss of employment and expenditure in the town and families leaving the area in search of better educational opportunities for their children.

This suggests the most alarming potential of the college closure beginning a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle of decline.

This type of cycle has led to the demise of many small towns across Australia.