 

Time for regional education promises

BY JOHN DUNNE PARAKEELYA STUD, BEACON
22 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

ON the day State Treasurer Ben Wyatt handed down his first budget, Premier Mark McGowan’s website proclaimed the budget included “a big investment in the Wheatbelt, with a focus on projects that (would) create jobs and opportunities for locals as well as improve important services such as health and education”.

Somehow Minister for Education and Training Sue Ellery failed to get that message and just before Christmas announced the universally unpopular and (by her own admission) rushed decision to close the Schools of the Air and the Moora Residential College among a host of other cuts to the education budget.

The residential college is home to about 15 per cent of the student population of the only senior high school between Geraldton and Perth and includes children from as far away as Meekatharra, Sandstone and Marble Bar.

The Central Midlands Senior High School in Moora provides incentives to entice professional people to live and work in rural WA – where doctors, nurses, teachers, police officers, bankers, farmers and others can raise young families in an inclusive environment, safe in the knowledge that their children can be educated to ATAR level without having to change schools or place of residence.

If Moora loses its residential college it is likely the diminished numbers of enrolled students would see the school downgraded to a district high school which would take students only as far as Year 10.

An independent economic impact assessment commissioned by the Shire of Moora in February found the closure of the college would manifest itself in an estimated $2 million annual economic impact through the direct loss of employment and expenditure in the town and families leaving the area in search of better educational opportunities for their children.

This suggests the most alarming potential of the college closure beginning a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle of decline.

This type of cycle has led to the demise of many small towns across Australia.

Ms Ellery wore the political fallout for the cuts and when he returned to work in January Mr McGowan admitted they had “taken things a bit far” and stood alongside his minister as she apologised publicly for the anxiety and distress caused.

This seemed to becoming a bit of a habit for Mr McGowan when the lead testing in the school drinking water had not been completed before the start of the school year, again backing the Minister for Education and Training, as well as the Education Department director-general Sharyn O’Neill in February while suggesting “someone in the bureaucracy needed a good kick up the pants”.

Ms O’Neill was appointed acting director-general in 2006 and elevated to the position of director-general in 2007, the same year a report of a study by her department into the future placement of Year 7 students determined there were early indications of community anxiety about student well-being.

In rural and remote areas, communities were very concerned about the emotional, social and economic impacts of a change in the setting for Year 7 schooling on the students, their families and the community and that the removal of Year 7 students from some primary settings could have a detrimental effect on the remaining students and local communities.

Significantly the study concluded there was “no evidence at either the State or national levels that outcomes improve when Year 7 students are in secondary settings”.

To his credit, during a short stint as Minister for Education and Training, Mr McGowan abandoned the proposal to relocate Year 7s, only to see it resurrected by Dr Liz Constable soon after she was appointed Minister for Education in Colin Barnett‘s ministry, announcing in 2012 that Year 7s would be attending high school from 2015.

Despite the declared aim of Ms O’Neill’s much-vaunted Classroom First Strategy “to get rid of uniformity and the one size fits all” approach and efforts to “find smarter ways of ensuring our students are not disadvantaged by their location”, assurances that the department would “only be adopting programs and methods that have a proven track record of effectiveness” seem to have been ignored as the program was implemented by the Liberal/National government amid mounting opposition including protests by disaffected parents on the steps of Parliament.

Ms O’Neill was also chief executive officer of the Country High School Hostels Authority for many years until the authority was recently subsumed within the Department of Education and Training.

Taken together, the Year 7 change and the Moora college closure are a serious blow to the future of education in country WA, and particularly the Wheatbelt.

An examination of schools with less than 100 students enrolled in the Mid West and Wheatbelt education regions in May showed there were 43 public schools with 45 or fewer students enrolled which might be considered at risk of closure if enrolments continue to spiral downwards.

Official records reveal a decline of four per cent per year in total student numbers in the five years since it was announced that Year 7s would be relocated to secondary school.

No wonder parents are alarmed.

With budget repair virtually assured by the largesse of Federal Liberal and Labor leaders in their scramble to win votes in forthcoming by-elections, Mr McGowan should make a bold promise to keep the Moora Residential College open for at least the next five years.

Such an announcement would provide staff and students and their families as well as Central Midlands businesses and residents with reasonable certainty in making plans for the medium term.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables