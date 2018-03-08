NEW Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud has revealed Australian Wool Innovation’s (AWI) performance and governance processes will be placed under the microscope and scrutinised via a new independent investigation.

It’s understood Mr Littleproud’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources has been requested to engage an independent reviewer to look into AWI performance and governance issues that have been questioned by woolgrowers, in the wake of recent controversies; including concerns about ‘extremely generous’ severance payments made to ex-staff during a restructure process, which raised the ire of New South Wales Nationals senator John ‘Wacka’ Williams.

Mr Littleproud said the review would be conducted over the next six months, ahead of WoolPoll 2018, to examine AWI’s performance and “additional matters of public interest raised over the past year”.

“The 42,000 wool levy payers have the right to expect their industry body to work hard in the interests of woolgrowers,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This review gives all parties the ability to be fully informed.

“To keep this at arms-length my department will engage an independent reviewer.

“AWI stakeholders, including woolgrower representative groups, will have the opportunity to participate in the review.

“The findings will be made available to levy payers ahead of the industry’s WoolPoll this year to inform their vote.”

WoolPoll voting will take place over a six-week period between September 17 and November 2, 2018.

AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough said, in a statement supplied by Mr Littleproud’s office, the group welcomed the independent review of performance as “a normal part of our business cycle”.

He said it was an opportunity for its stakeholders to see the benefits delivered for woolgrowers.

“At AWI we are always striving to deliver best performance for our woolgrowers and we believe that our governance procedures and operations are appropriate for our funding and business model, however we are more than happy to have this tested through our triennial performance review process,” Mr McCullough said.