 

Barnaby back in after by-election blues

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
10 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Former Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce is now the new Infrastructure and Transport Minister.
Former Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce is now the new Infrastructure and Transport Minister.

IT was a turbulent second half of the year for the Federal Agriculture portfolio, as deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce became a victim of the citizenship saga.

The High Court declared Mr Joyce ineligible for parliament in late October, after it was revealed in August he had breached Section 44 of the Constitution and was a citizen of New Zealand by descent via his father.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took custody of the agriculture portfolio in Mr Joyce’s absence, while Mr Joyce prepared for a by-election in the seat of New England after renouncing his New Zealand citizenship.

The by-election was held on December 2, with Mr Joyce re-elected convincingly against 16 candidates.

Mr Joyce won more than 64pc of first preference votes, representing a 12pc swing in favour of the Nationals.

The election landslide came as a welcome relief to Mr Turnbull, who faced a shaky second half of the year with ongoing citizenship dramas and a fractuous relationship with the Nationals.

“This has been a stunning victory, and it has been a demonstration of the strength of our coalition,” Mr Turnbull said shortly after the by-election.

Mr Joyce described the win as a “resounding victory” and thanked the public for its support.

“People are reading our message, they understand what we are doing,” Mr Joyce said.

“For the coalition in general I want this to be a reset, absolutely, and I think the Australian people want to as well.”

Mr Joyce was sworn in on December 6, and returned to his position as Deputy Prime Minister.

However, in a cabinet reshuffle in late December, Mr Joyce took the Infrastructure and Transport portfolio, leaving David Littleproud the new Agriculture and Water Resources Minister.

The Queensland MP has only been in parliament one year, but has a strong background in agribusiness.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables