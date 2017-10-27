 

Barnaby Joyce and four senators ruled ineligible in shock High Court ruling

ADAM GARTRELL
27 Oct, 2017 12:01 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce.

The High Court has ruled Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce ineligible to sit in Parliament due to his dual citizenship.

The result will spark a byelection in the NSW seat of New England, putting the Turnbull government's razor-thin parliamentary majority at risk.

Mr Joyce referred himself to the court on August 14 after learning he had inherited New Zealand citizenship from his father James. Dual citizens are constitutionally prohibited from serving in Federal Parliament.

Mr Joyce stayed in cabinet while the court considered his case, citing legal advice that he would be safe.

He is one of five federal MPs knocked out by the court.

Deputy Nationals leader Fiona Nash is also among them, given her British dual citizenship. Her seat is set to go to the next person on the Coalition's NSW Senate ticket.

Fellow National and former cabinet minister Matt Canavan survived the court's judgement, despite doubts about whether he had Italian citizenship.

One Nation's Malcolm Roberts has also been disqualified. Born in India to a Welsh father, he did not renounce his British citizenship until well after last year's election. He is set to be replaced by the next on the One Nation ticket, Fraser Anning.

Former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters - both of whom have already resigned from Parliament - were also ruled ineligible.

Crossbencher Nick Xenophon was also ruled safe, but he has already announced he would leave federal politics to run for South Australian Parliament, regardless of the court's decision.

All the court's rulings were unanimous.

The court said it was adhering to the "ordinary textual meaning" of section 44 of the constitution in finding Mr Joyce and the four senators ineligible.

Other interpretations of section 44 - put by government lawyers during hearings earlier this month - were all subject to an "implied mental element". Effectively, the court found ignorance of one's citizenship status was no excuse.

"Neither Senator Canavan nor Senator Xenophon was found to be a citizen of a foreign power, or entitled to the rights and privileges of a citizen of a foreign power," the court said in its summary judgement.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
light grey arrow
The "Lambs" I buy at the butcher in town are all hoggets ( I assume) as a big dorper lamb
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables