REGIONAL Development Minister Fiona Nash has announced the opening of applications for round one of the $300 million Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) that aims to drive economic growth and deliver social benefits in non-metropolitan Australia.

Ms Nash announced plans in last year's federal election campaign to rebrand and re-direct the program to increase its focus on rural communities and ensure funding was no longer dished out for projects serving capital cities.

She promised the BBRF would adopt a fairer assessment process to differentiate between major, medium sized and smaller projects, and a community investment scheme for non-infrastructure projects would also be introduced.

In a statement, Ms Nash said community groups and local governments were encouraged to submit applications for round one of the BBRF - opening this week - with the program dedicated "purely" to investment opportunities across rural, regional and remote Australia.

She said the fund was designed to invest in projects that would help create regional communities that "our children and grandchildren want to either stay in or come back to".

"The BBRF will give communities the opportunity to think outside the square and show us the types of investments they believe will strengthen their local community and create jobs," she said.

"Applicants should demonstrate how their project will drive economic development, make their region a more attractive place to live and foster partnerships across their community.

"Applications will be assessed in three categories depending on the size of the project - so small community projects are not competing against huge projects worth tens of millions of dollars.

"Flexible, creative thinking can be a winning formula to receive funding, as long as the proposal also provides clear objectives and maps out benefits for the region."

Applications will close on Tuesday, February 28, for the Infrastructure Projects Stream and on Friday, March 31, for the Community Investments Stream.