FAMILIES in isolated parts of WA are the latest to be impacted by the Royalties for Regions (RfR) restructure after the State government announced a 30 per cent reduction to the Boarding Away from Home Allowance (BAHA) over the next four years.

The Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association of WA (ICPA) was last week notified by Education Minister Sue Ellery that as of 2018, BAHA funding would reduce by approximately $160 each year until 2021, due to RfR funding ceasing.

Close to 1860 students will receive the BAHA this year and at present, eligible parents receive a payment of $2105 for each student that boards a full year.

The State government has confirmed the allowance will gradually be reduced to $1477 by 2021, meaning families will need to pay an extra $628 per child per year for boarding school fees after that time.

Ms Ellery said everyone was required to “share the burden” as the government worked to address the State’s dire financial circumstances.

“In tough financial times and as a result of the financial mess left by the previous Liberal National government, we have had to look at every single program applied across every agency in Western Australia,” Ms Ellery said.

“We have made the decision to reduce the top up Royalties for Regions funding of approximately $160 a year.

“To put this in some context: private school boarding fees cost $20,000 to $24,000 per year and government residential colleges cost $13,000.”

Ms Ellery said the State government was committed to enhancing education in rural and remote parts of the State, and had invested in appointing 10 Independent Learning Co-ordinators to regional schools to assist students undertaking courses through the School of Isolated and Distance Education.

ICPA State president Tash Johns lives near Marble Bar, and has three children attending boarding school in Perth this year.

She said funding cuts would make it more difficult for parents already facing increased boarding school fees to educate their children.