 

Bushfire mitigation funding available for high-risk priority local governments

29 Nov, 2017 09:55 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A total of 15 local governments in high-risk priority areas are now eligible to apply for bushfire mitigation funding from the inaugural four-year $15 million Mitigation Activity Fund.

The local governments, who have completed their Bushfire Risk Management Plans, can apply for a share of an initial $3 million in funding assistance to carry out ‘on-ground works’ for the 2017-18 financial year.

The works, funded by Royalties for Regions, include the creation of firebreaks; hazard reduction burning; slashing; mowing; clearing; mulching; and access-road construction.

The funding is available for those local governments that had been part of the 2014 initial trial of Bushfire Risk Management Plans to help them address the risks they had now identified.

The 15 eligible local governments for the Mitigation Activity Fund are the shires of Augusta-Margaret River; Beverley; Boddington; Boyup Brook; Bridgetown-Greenbushes; Carnamah; Chittering; Donnybrook-Balingup; Irwin; Jerramungup; Nannup; Northampton; Ravensthorpe; West Arthur; and Woodanilling.

A Mitigation Activity Fund Governance Committee will assess the applications based on the risk to life, property and the environment as well as cost and treatment effectiveness.

“Mitigating the bushfire risks that much of Western Australia faces is one of our best chances at reducing catastrophic bushfires," said Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan.

“All landowners, which includes local governments, have a responsibility to reduce fuel loads and deal with bushfire risks.

“Our communities cannot afford to ignore unmitigated risks and hope that emergency service responders will always be able to deal with major emergencies.

“Our climate is drying, the threat is growing and we have seen how deadly and devastating the consequences can be.

“This Mitigation Activity Fund gives 15 local governments, in high-risk priority areas, a helping hand to reduce the risks that they have identified.

“The McGowan Labor Government recognises the importance of mitigation and expanded the Bushfire Risk Management Plan process this year to include another 11 local governments with $3.7 million in extra funding.

“But there is not an inexhaustible amount of funding available from the State Government and all relevant local governments must consider very carefully how they will carry out and fund these vital works into the future.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables