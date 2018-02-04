GRAIN farmers are being urged to submit their views to a political inquiry on crop biotechnology use in WA, to counteract potentially perverse outcomes with “facts”.

The inquiry by the Standing Committee on Environment and Public Affairs was approved in December last year to investigate mechanisms for compensation for economic losses, caused by contamination by Genetically Modified (GM) crop material.

But Liberal Upper House member Jim Chown – a former Dalwallinu grain farmer – said farmers in WA need to understand there were potentially “adverse” and “perverse” outcomes, from the Committee’s inquiry, for current and future use of GM crop technology.

“I think it’s absolutely essential that growers take part in this inquiry and make submissions justifying their beliefs and showing the facts of their practical experiences in regards to using GM crops,” he said.

“If they don’t, there will be no way to counter the Green lobby which will no doubt be sending in hundreds if not thousands of pro-forma-like submissions.

“We need to guard against perverse outcomes.

“Otherwise the Committee will be overwhelmed by city-based submissions looking to exploit the emotional misinformation and fear about the use of GMs as opposed to the scientifically proven facts of GMs which have been declared safe for human health and the environment by every credible regulatory agency in Australia and around the world.”

Mr Chown said the inquiry was going ahead despite GMs being one of the safest forms of food ever used by the human race which have faced more checks and balances and regulatory scrutiny than any other food technology in history.

He said GM crops can also provide significant human health benefits but the technology’s potential is being held back and restricted by “fear-based arguments that deliberately ignore scientific proof”.

“It’s just an emotional argument in relation to trying to establish this “compensation” fund and the anti-GM lobby will be looking to make a plethora of submissions which could lead to perverse outcomes that restrict the future of WA farming,” he said.