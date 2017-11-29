THE Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) has told former farmer and one-time WA One Nation Senator Rod Culleton it has discontinued two legal matters he initiated - in retaliation to being ruled ineligible to sit in parliament under Section 44 of the constitution - after failing to provide material disclosing any criminal offences.

Mr Culleton took action in the ACT Magistrates Court against Attorney General George Brandis in a private prosecution, claiming the senior Liberal had misled the Senate over the High Court referral which led to his disqualification ruling in early February this year.

The CDPP’s letter also provided justification for intervening on and discontinuing Mr Culleton’s attempts, in the same jurisdiction, to try to dispute the bankruptcy ruling in the long-running case against his former farming neighbour and one-time Wesfarmers Director Dick Lester.

That claim was started in 2010 by Mr Lester’s company Balwyn Nominees over a debt of about $205,000 linked to the lease and potential sale of his $13 million Williams property in the WA Wheatbelt, and a contract to sell oats, dating back to 2009.

Mr Culleton’s legal moves were seen as a desperate bid to try to regain his place in parliament or clear his name.

But a letter from the CDPP to Mr Culleton dated November 15 said, “There is no prima facie case in either of the matters you have instituted”.

In reference to the claim raised against Senator Brandis, the letter said “The material provided to us in this matter does not disclose any criminal offence”.

“In particular, we note that there is no ‘judicial power of the commonwealth’ involved in the conduct you allege, and that this (is) a requirement of the charged offence.

“The Senate is not a judicial power.

“We further note that the Hansard transcripts that you provided are inadmissible in criminal proceedings.”

On the claim against Mr Lester, the CDPP’s letter repeated its earlier blunt statement saying, “The material provided to us in this matter does not disclose any criminal offence”.