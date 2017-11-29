 

CDPP says “no prima facie case” in Rod Culleton legal claims

COLIN BETTLES
29 Nov, 2017 09:43 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Former Senator Rod Culleton.
Former Senator Rod Culleton.

THE Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) has told former farmer and one-time WA One Nation Senator Rod Culleton it has discontinued two legal matters he initiated - in retaliation to being ruled ineligible to sit in parliament under Section 44 of the constitution - after failing to provide material disclosing any criminal offences.

Mr Culleton took action in the ACT Magistrates Court against Attorney General George Brandis in a private prosecution, claiming the senior Liberal had misled the Senate over the High Court referral which led to his disqualification ruling in early February this year.

The CDPP’s letter also provided justification for intervening on and discontinuing Mr Culleton’s attempts, in the same jurisdiction, to try to dispute the bankruptcy ruling in the long-running case against his former farming neighbour and one-time Wesfarmers Director Dick Lester.

That claim was started in 2010 by Mr Lester’s company Balwyn Nominees over a debt of about $205,000 linked to the lease and potential sale of his $13 million Williams property in the WA Wheatbelt, and a contract to sell oats, dating back to 2009.

Mr Culleton’s legal moves were seen as a desperate bid to try to regain his place in parliament or clear his name.

But a letter from the CDPP to Mr Culleton dated November 15 said, “There is no prima facie case in either of the matters you have instituted”.

In reference to the claim raised against Senator Brandis, the letter said “The material provided to us in this matter does not disclose any criminal offence”.

“In particular, we note that there is no ‘judicial power of the commonwealth’ involved in the conduct you allege, and that this (is) a requirement of the charged offence.

“The Senate is not a judicial power.

“We further note that the Hansard transcripts that you provided are inadmissible in criminal proceedings.”

On the claim against Mr Lester, the CDPP’s letter repeated its earlier blunt statement saying, “The material provided to us in this matter does not disclose any criminal offence”.

“In particular, your claim that there was no debt owed in the bankruptcy proceedings to which you were summonsed is plainly incorrect as a debt was found to exist by the District Court of Western Australia,” it said.

“The Supreme Court upheld that decision on appeal on two separate occasions.

“Even if you had a proper basis for disputing that debt, a criminal prosecution is not an avenue appeal.”

The case where Mr Culleton sought to accuse the Attorney-General of attempting to pervert the course of justice, in making the High Court referral, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court in September.

But it was adjourned until mid-November for the CDPP to make its determination.

Outside the Court at the time, Mr Culleton told media he had “a very strong case”.

“People now, if their Senators aren't going to step up and properly represent their constituents like I am, they can file a private prosecution for $80 in here and go their hardest. I think it's great,” he said.

“This is a great case.

“It's all on Hansard - it's in the public interest - we've got all our ducks in a row.

“It's not overly complex - it's just about finding an avenue and sticking to it and having right on your side, which is all on Hansard - and I'll run my case beautifully.”

On the CDPP letter, Mr Culleton said his actions in the ACT courts were part of a “strategy” that he established out of reading Senate manuals to give him a “direct uplift” to the High Court without having to seek leave of the court, for $80.

He said it didn’t matter that the claims “fizzled out” in the ACT Magistrates Court and he maintained the Senate does have judicial power.

“Senators need to look at the constitution and see what powers we really have - that's what it's there for,” he said.

In a letter to Ministerial and Parliamentary Services and the Department of Finance regarding an offer for Mr Culleton to request a waiver of the alleged Commonwealth debt racked up while serving in parliament, he referred to his concerns about the method of his disqualification.

“I wish to advise the parliament that as I am still fully in control of my assets I am not deemed to be a ‘bankrupt’, all my legal avenues have yet to be exhausted and evidence has been filed within the courts to clearly show that I am not insolvent,” he said.

“If the government wishes to seek my position surrounding solvency, material that is on the court record in regard to my solvency can be sought by yourselves.

“Due to the unprecedented nature that surrounds the circumstances which had derived from the High Court’s decision to a created question by the Commonwealth Attorney General and leader of the Senate for the government, it has clearly left legal avenues fully open to myself as a duly elected Senator that must be corrected…to avoid any liability of myself and my former staff and to avoid trespassing on the rights of the WA voters.”

Mr Culleton was elected for One Nation at last year’s federal poll but split from the party in December after falling out with leader, founder and Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson due to a rift over a Royal Commission into banking, focussed on farm debt.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Colin Bettles

Colin Bettles

is the national political writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables