WA’s largest citrus packing plant has attracted national attention as Moora Citrus looks to the future of the horticulture industry.

Shadow Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Joel Fitzgibbon travelled to WA on a mission to see a $7 million packing shed, which was the idea of five families, who are involved in the Moora Citrus business.

The joint venture between the Kay, Gillon, Yildiz, Brennan and Middleton families, offers a way for the Northern Valley region to process and pack more fruit faster and more cost effectively.

While admiring the new shed, Mr Fitzgibbon along with Agricultural region MP Darren West and Federal Labor candidate for Pearce Kim Travers, discussed key issues that Moora Citrus believed were effecting business operations.

Northern Valley Packers shed manager and co-owner Shane Kay said “some of the key topics that were focused on in horticulture or citrus is labour and biosecurity – which are our big ones”.

“This shed came as a result of a shortfall of available infrastructure to do the job that we need,” Mr Kay said.

The shed is the first dedicated citrus packing shed in WA that can do everything from processing, packaging, cooling, loading and inspections and allows produce to be transported straight to port.

Mr Fitzgibbon was supportive of the issues facing the citrus industry and said they were industry-wide.

“Everywhere I go in regional Australia, the key issue is the workforce, as politicians we spend most the time talking about creating jobs, but too little time talking about how we fill existing jobs and its a real crisis in the agriculture/horticulture sector,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Moora Citrus director Sue Middleton said the local group talked to the politicians about biosecurity and the need to make sure they continue to invest in a secure Australia.

“Without the boarder force, the investment in surveillance and biosecurity responses, there is the possibility of so many pests and diseases that we don’t have and we don’t want,” Ms Middleton said.