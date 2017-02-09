TRANSPARENCY concerns about the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) controlling and allocating Emergency Services Levy (ESL) funds are being revisited.

The subject of recommendation to State government by Bill Keelty and Euan Ferguson in their 2011 Perth Hills and 2016 Waroona fire reports, also noted in a 2014 Parkerville bushfire review, DFES's control of ESL funds is under review by the Economic Regulation Authority (ERA).

Last week the ERA began seeking public comment on who should control the ESL which is projected to raise $339 million this year.

It released an issues paper for emergency service stakeholders, and anyone interested, as a first step of a review of the ESL requested by Treasurer Mike Nahan.

Mr Nahan's request was in response to Mr Ferguson's call for an independent assessment of ESL management and distribution.

The issues paper asked: "Which agency should be tasked with distributing funding from the ESL?"

It also asked "what information should be made public about the administration and distribution of the ESL" and "what processes should be in place to ensure accountability in the expenditure of ESL funding?".

Other questions included "what emergency services expenditures should be funded by the ESL" and "how should funding be allocated across prevention, preparedness, response and recovery activities?".

In 2015-16 the ESL raised $323.3m and comprised 94 per cent of DFES's total revenue, according to the ERA.

Of that amount, 17.7pc – $57.2m – came from regional areas and was collected by local councils as a charge against property and was paid to DFES.

The ERA said DFES used the ESL to directly fund its career Fire and Rescue Service, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, Volunteer Fire and Emergency Service units and other "activities and overheads".

DFES also allocated ESL funds as grants to local councils to run bush fire brigades, and to the State Emergency Service (SES) and Volunteer Marine Rescue Service among other emergency service providers.