UNLESS Education Minister Sue Ellery agrees next week to back track on plans to close five Schools of the Air (SOTA), parents of remote education students and supporters will protest outside parliament house before the school year begins.

Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association (ICPA) WA president Tash Johns, Marble Bar, said she, vice president Liz Sudlow, Northampton, and probably two other ICPA State council members will meet with Ms Ellery next Wednesday, January 17.

They also plan to meet Opposition leader Mike Nahan and Opposition education spokeswoman Donna Faragher the following day, Ms Johns said.

She said the “flying visit to Perth” next week was part of a campaign led by ICPA and supported by WAFarmers, Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) WA, West Australian Council of State School Organisations, Country Women’s Association and Kimberley and Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association to have the proposed 2019 SOTA closures overturned.

The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies and deputy Jacqui Boydell, were also supportive and part of a working group comprising representatives of organisations seeking a change of heart on closing the Carnarvon, Kalgoorlie, Kimberley, Meekatharra and Port Hedland SOTAs, she said.

An ICPA State council meeting last Thursday had confirmed date and time for a protest rally proposed to be held if Ms Ellery did not give a commitment next Wednesday to keeping the SOTAs, Ms Johns said.

“It (protest rally) will be from 10am outside parliament house on Monday, January 29,” she said.

“We had previously thought we might hold it outside the Education Department, but that is now changed to outside parliament.

“Even if they (Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly) are not sitting, there will still be ministers and members of the government and their staff there.

“We’ve just put the rally up on our website and the response to it has been really good so far.”

Ms Johns said Facebook comments indicated the rally would attract parents from across the State who believed their children would be disadvantaged and their education opportunities compromised by a proposed merging of SOTAs with the Leederville-based School of Isolated and Distance Education (SIDE) which offers a kindergarten-year 12 curriculum.