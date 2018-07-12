 

Exports blocked in attempt to re-enter sheep trade

MIKE FOLEY
12 Jul, 2018 12:07 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

Emanuel Exports last night was knocked back in its attempt to gain a permit to start shipping the 60,000 sheep which had planned to ship last month.

In June, Emanuel’s licence was temporarily suspended following a show cause notice issued by the Department. Around 60,000 sheep were set to be shipped at the time the export permit was cancelled.

On Tuesday, the company applied to the Federal Department of Agriculture for a new export licence through a subsidiary company while the Department’s investigation is underway.

Emanuel Exports operated the Awassi Express vessel which conducted a controversial voyage to the Middle East in August last year where 2400 sheep out of 63,804 - was recorded for the voyage which exceeded the mortality standard of 2 per cent.

It is understood the most recent application, from Emanuel’s subsidiary, was rejected because of its association with the parent company which is already under suspension.

In June, the Department said Emanuel’s licence would remain suspended until a full review of the company’s response to the show cause notice was complete. It said last night the sheep remain in a registered feedlot.

“The sheep have been inspected by the Department’s veterinarians; they are in good health and well-cared for,” the Department said in a statement.

“Arrangements for these animals remain the responsibility of the exporter.

“Exporters are also responsible for ensuring they meet all animal welfare requirements imposed under Commonwealth and state law.”

Responding to calls for a unilateral ban on Emanuel’s operations, Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the power to grant and revoke licences is held by the independent industry regulator.

“All decisions on live export licencing, issuing of export permits and related matters are made by the independent regulator alone,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I have official advice from the regulator confirming I have no power in these matters.”

The Department said any export would have to be consistent with the additional conditions imposed on export licences following the McCarthy Review, including reduced stocking density, an independent audit of Pen Air Turnover and a reduced notifiable mortality level as well as an independent observer on board to monitor the performance of the accredited veterinarian with daily reports.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables