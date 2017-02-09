THE Nationals WA will push for more agriculture spending, including $277m for its pivotal Seizing the Opportunity in Agriculture program, under new plans it will take to the March election.

The policy, to be released today by party leader Brendon Grylls, will build on the successful $300m initiative which was funded by the party's Royalties for Regions fund.

The party aims to spend $600m on agriculture projects over the current and coming parliamentary terms, and promise more grower group research grants, extra support for the Muresk Institute and to exempt State tax on multi-peril crop insurance premiums.

"The Nationals WA understand the agricultural sector's role as an important contributor to the State's economy," Mr Grylls told Farm Weekly ahead of the launch.

"This is why The Nationals WA have allocated a record investment of more than $600m to agriculture projects since 2008.

"Our new policy shows our ongoing commitment to this important industry by investing into research and development, marketing, infrastructure and education."

The Nationals WA said it recognised agriculture was a vital part of the State's economy and WA was well placed to meet the increased demand for food and fibre from the world's fastest growing populations, particularly in China and India.

Its projects include supporting grower groups to increase productivity and develop supply chains and export markets, upgrading vital infrastructure, including commodity roads and Doppler radars, improving biosecurity and investing into developing WA's irrigated agriculture sector.

In government, The Nationals WA won an allocation of further funds to the Muresk Institute, which has received $20m to develop new courses and upgrade facilities, and also promoted WA's agricultural produce at home and overseas through the WA Worth Sharing brand.

Through the Seizing the Opportunity in Agriculture program the government invested in new Doppler radars and weather stations, with the construction of infrastructure to support Doppler radar at Newdegate, South Doodlakine and Watheroo and upgrades to radars at Geraldton, Albany and Esperance plus weather data application development.