AUSTRALIAN farmers would lose a competitive exporting edge into major markets for commodities like grains if the US returned to the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). And Federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo has responded to Donald Trump’s indication the US is taking steps to consider joining the 11 other TPP nations like Australia and Japan, by saying there’s currently “very little appetite” for a renegotiation. Mr Trump’s recent about face on the TPP arrives at the same time as he’s suffering increased pressure from the American farming sector due to igniting a tit-for-tat tariff trade war with China that’s hit the US soybean industry particularly hard. Grain Growers trade and economics manager Luke Mathews said there’d been “significant talk” of a possible US return to the TPP which would have “mixed blessings” from a grains industry perspective. “On one hand, a possible return of the US to the TPP fold sends a positive signal that seeking a liberalised trade agenda is important for the world’s largest economy and historic key-advocate for global free trade,” he said. “This is particularly important given the current global economic climate, the increasing protectionist activities and rhetoric of some countries, and the challenges for achieving further reform at the multilateral level. “But on the other hand, if the US re-enters TPP, Australia will lose its competitive edge for a number of agricultural commodities into TPP markets.” Mr Matthews said under the Japan Australia Economic Partnership Agreement, the local grains sector enjoyed more favourable market access compared to the US into the Japanese market. He said that was particularly the case for Australian wheat exports to Japan, which have averaged $330 million over the past five years, and compete directly with US wheat exports into the high-priced market. Mr Mathews said under the second version of the TPP, with the remaining 11 countries, Australia’s market access advantage against US exports into Japan had increased further.

“If the US re-enters TPP they will achieve the same market access outcomes as Australia currently enjoys – this will place both the US and Australian grain exporters on an equal footing into Japan,” he said. “Australian grain exporters will be no worse off than US exporters. “However Australian grain exporters will be worse off compared to if the US had not re-joined at all.” Mr Ciobo said he’d commented previously that having the US come back into the TPP-11 would be “a step in the right direction”. But he said currently, Australian agricultural exporters in particular, were “materially advantaged relative to American agricultural exporters”. “And I think that’s one of the reasons why the United States is having a second look at possibly re-joining the TPP,” he said. “But let’s also be clear, I think there’s very little appetite among these TPP-11 countries for there to be any meaningful renegotiation, or indeed, any substantial renegotiation of the TPP-11 at all. “What we’re all focussed on is making sure we can bring the TPP-11 into effect as soon as possible.” Mr Ciobo said all 11 TPP countries were going through their domestic ratification processes, Australia included and he hoped it would come into effect at the start of next year. “I don’t believe there will be any appetite to put pause on that while we have further discussions with the United States,” he said. “At best, I would see a process where these two events operate in parallel, namely the TPP-11 have their domestic ratification processes underway with the view to bringing the TPP-11 into effect. “Meanwhile we can, if the United States wants to pursue those conversations, have conversations with the United States about what that might look like. “But again, I would stress, and I certainly don’t speak on behalf of the TPP-11, I’m only speaking in terms of Australia’s view, we welcome the United States coming back to the table, but I don’t see any wholesale appetite for any material renegotiation of the TPP-11.”