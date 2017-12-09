FOUR WA growers are vying for positions on the GrainGrowers National Policy Group (NPG), with voting open for the western region panel.

The NPG is made up of 15 growers from across the country, with five appointed in each of the western, southern and northern regions.

Elected growers meet several times each year to discuss major issues affecting the grain industry with the aim of developing constructive national policy solutions.

WA’s Jasmyn Allen, Kallum Blake, Frank O’Hare and Paul Kelly are up against South Australia’s Michael Hunt and Tristan Baldock for one of five positions on the western panel.

Yuna grower Ms Allen is a graduate of the GrainGrowers Australian Grain Farm Leaders program.

From a farm in Victoria, Ms Allen runs a 4600-hectare cropping program with her husband and three children north east of Geraldton.

She has been a strong advocate for better on-farm human resource management and has worked to develop a guide for grain-growing farms.

A member of the Yuna Farm Improvement Group, Ms Allen is passionate about effective agricultural representation across industry.

“I’m keen to promote the human side of farming and people in agriculture because that is quintessentially important to driving agriculture forward,” Ms Allen said.

“When you listen to organisations such as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development that hope to treble the amount of production that comes out of WA by 2025, the only way we’re going to be able to do that is by having good people in management but also at a farm worker level.”

In the Great Southern, incumbent NPG member Mr Blake hopes to extend his five-year term in the group.

Mr Blake operates his family farm in Katanning, which is run as a mixed dryland farming enterprise with a cereal cropping program.

He also runs a contracting business for harvesting and livestock transport and has a degree in agribusiness.

Mr Blake has comprehensive knowledge of the grains industry having sat on the WAFarmers grains council for nine years.