 

Farmers vie for GrainGrowers policy role

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
09 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

FOUR WA growers are vying for positions on the GrainGrowers National Policy Group (NPG), with voting open for the western region panel.

The NPG is made up of 15 growers from across the country, with five appointed in each of the western, southern and northern regions.

Elected growers meet several times each year to discuss major issues affecting the grain industry with the aim of developing constructive national policy solutions.

WA’s Jasmyn Allen, Kallum Blake, Frank O’Hare and Paul Kelly are up against South Australia’s Michael Hunt and Tristan Baldock for one of five positions on the western panel.

Yuna grower Ms Allen is a graduate of the GrainGrowers Australian Grain Farm Leaders program.

From a farm in Victoria, Ms Allen runs a 4600-hectare cropping program with her husband and three children north east of Geraldton.

She has been a strong advocate for better on-farm human resource management and has worked to develop a guide for grain-growing farms.

A member of the Yuna Farm Improvement Group, Ms Allen is passionate about effective agricultural representation across industry.

“I’m keen to promote the human side of farming and people in agriculture because that is quintessentially important to driving agriculture forward,” Ms Allen said.

“When you listen to organisations such as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development that hope to treble the amount of production that comes out of WA by 2025, the only way we’re going to be able to do that is by having good people in management but also at a farm worker level.”

In the Great Southern, incumbent NPG member Mr Blake hopes to extend his five-year term in the group.

Mr Blake operates his family farm in Katanning, which is run as a mixed dryland farming enterprise with a cereal cropping program.

He also runs a contracting business for harvesting and livestock transport and has a degree in agribusiness.

Mr Blake has comprehensive knowledge of the grains industry having sat on the WAFarmers grains council for nine years.

He was also a WAFarmers board member for three years and president of AgConnectWA for two years.

Mr Blake hopes to expand upon the progress the western panel has already made in improving transport infrastructure across the State.

“I’ve been involved with trying to get some real data together on WA transport to be able to go to government to try and get some upgrades,” Mr Blake said.

In the central Wheatbelt, Cunderdin’s Mr O’Hare is hoping to bring his 25 years’ farming experience to the NPG team, along with his extensive business qualifications.

Mr O’Hare owns and runs a mixed farming enterprise with his wife Jane, producing cereals, oil seeds and legumes along with a fine wool Merino flock and cross bred lambs.

A graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with a bachelor of business and executive masters in business administration, Mr O’Hare believes he has the skills needed to make a positive contribution to the NPG.

If elected, he plans to encourage a better environment between government and the agriculture industry in research and development and agricultural technology to benefit agriculture and regional development.

He believes capitalising on the vast opportunities in the ASEAN and Indian subcontinental markets and leveraging off Australia’s clean and safe branding should be a priority for industry.

“We’ve got to keep a close eye on those markets and be proactive because we’re coming under a lot of competitive pressure from northern and eastern Europe, as well as our traditional competitors,” Mr O’Hare said.

Mingenew candidate Mr Kelly comes to the election with leadership experience from multiple agricultural organisations, including six years on the western panel of the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

Mr Kelly also served as a WAFarmers branch president, spent two terms on the Mingenew Irwin Group board and was the inaugural president of the Pasture Producers Association of WA.

Adding to this is Mr Kelly’s 41 years’ experience farming with his wife Sue at Mingenew, where they produce wheat, lupins, canola, coriander, field peas, faba beans and a variety of pasture seed and experimental crops.

If elected to the NPG, Mr Kelly said he would promote sustainable and profitable farming, farm safety and improved connectivity to enable grain growers to advance their business capabilities and meet the growing international demand for high quality Australian produce.

The Mingenew grower said championing the vast opportunities in the agricultural sector was integral to encouraging the next generation into the industry.

“I would like to see us putting a positive spin on agriculture, we don’t want to be portrayed as battlers,” Mr Kelly said.

“We’ve got a lot of clever young men and women out there and we’ve got to change our focus so we’re seen as positive people.”

South Australia candidates Mr Baldock and Mr Hunt are also up for election.

A NPG incumbent, Mr Baldock’s focus if re-elected will be on improving the transport network, accessing new breeding technologies and telecommunications.

Mr Hunt’s priorities include reducing supply chain costs, ensuring there are appropriate receival standards and delivering effective research and development with value to growers.

Western region GrainGrowers members have until 5pm on Thursday, December 14 to vote for their preferred candidates.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
thanks for the article. it confirms, sadly that the biggest problem with our wool industry is
light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables