THE State government has defended Education Minister Sue Ellery and hit back at claims of disunity between its country and city party members over regional education cuts.

In a statement released last week The Nationals WA called for Ms Ellery to step down after Labor Albany MLA Peter Watson made comments on ABC Radio that indicated country members of the party were pushing for a reversal of several cuts to education.

It comes after the government announced it would close the Moora Residential College, sell-off camp schools and take funds from an agricultural education trust fund in December.

Despite backflipping on several other education cuts in January, the aforementioned savings measures were kept on the table as part of the State government’s plans to save $41 million.

The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies said comments made by Mr Watson reflected a divide within the Labor Party and called upon country Labor members to make their positions on the education cuts known.

“Despite the protest of some regional Labor MPs, it’s clear who rules the Labor party room – the city members,” Ms Davies said.

“Labor’s country members have failed to convince the Premier of the damage these cuts will impact across regional Western Australia.

“Regionally-based Labor MPs, including those ministers in the McGowan Cabinet representing country electorates, must now declare publicly if the Education Minister retains their support.

“The Member for Albany has belled the cat and if the minister no longer enjoys the support or confidence of a section of the caucus and Cabinet, she must do the right thing and resign.”

Ms Ellery has dismissed calls for her resignation and said she would “not be taking career advice” from the opposition party.

“Their irresponsible budget management is the reason these tough decisions had to be made,” Ms Ellery said.

Mr Watson has since publicly declared his support for Ms Ellery and said country and city MPs were unified on issues related to regional education cuts.