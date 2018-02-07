IF initial impressions are any indication, rookie Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud has made a steady start to the new role that he says he wants to give “a red hot crack”.

But the first-term Queensland MP’s appointment to federal cabinet has been accompanied by a question mark over merit that’s set to hang over his ministerial head like the Sword of Damocles.

In late December, Mr Littleproud replaced embattled Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce who’d held the top farm job since the Coalition was elected in late 2013 and is now the Transport and Infrastructure Minister.

But that controversial cabinet re-shuffle left angry critics pointing the finger at politically motivated appointments, engineered by State-based quotas largely aimed at appeasing Queensland’s parliamentary numbers and demand for greater ministerial influence, within the government.

In the fragile mishmash of that political logic, Mr Littleproud leapfrogged more experienced Nationals considered to be more merit-worthy such as Victorian Darren Chester, who was dumped by Mr Joyce as transport minister and is now out of the ministry.

Others such as Michael McCormack and Luke Hartsuyker from New South Wales have held various ministerial roles which, if political performance and service were to be considered ahead of political favours in the leaders’ reckoning, would be regarded as apprenticeships on a pathway for promotion to cabinet.

Choosing his words wisely, given the political heat that’s lingering beneath the surface of his cabinet appointment, Mr Littleproud said he was “obviously surprised” at his political elevation arriving just 18 months into his first term as a federal MP.

“I wasn’t focused on higher honours and I think if you start focusing on that you lose sight of what your core responsibilities are, as a member of parliament,” said Mr Littleproud of being catapulted from the backbench into cabinet.

“My core responsibility at the time was to represent the people of Maranoa and I’ll continue to do that.