ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson believes her newly-appointed WA candidates are the smart choice when it comes to agriculture.

"I've always been one to protect our agricultural industry,'' Ms Hanson said.

"We can be the food bowl of the world if we've got some smart people in parliament that understand this.

"You don't keep bringing in more products from overseas and destroying our farmers here in Australia, so I think we should get smarter as far as our agriculture goes."

Ms Hanson toured the State's South West last Friday with WA One Nation leader Colin Tincknell.

She unveiled several of the party's newly endorsed candidates, including Rod Caddies and Craig McKinley who'll be in first and second position respectively on the party's upper house ticket for the Agricultural Region at the State election due in March.

Mr Caddies was a former resident of the Manjimup area before he relocated to Perth, while Mr McKinley lives in Katanning where he is the Shire's deputy president.

Mr Caddies said the pair plan to liaise heavily with regional communities before they make any policy announcements.

"We're getting out on the road together and going on three or four day trips camping and getting out in the community and talking to everybody, because we don't want to just put out there already what our policies are,'' he said.

"We want to wait until we've heard from a lot of people in the community before we say what we want to target."

Mr Tincknell said Ms Hanson was meeting with several agricultural experts to discuss issues affecting the State.

"One of the reasons Pauline is over here is not just to announce candidates, it is to sit down with us and discuss the problems,'' he said.

"Today we're here to sit down and talk to experts about the salinity problem and that's the policy that we're trying solve right now."

Mr Tincknell said the party would also focus on re-opening Tier 3 railway lines.

"We want the railway lines to open up, we want to get these big trucks off the roads and we need to get the roads improved," he said.

"That will bring back employment, training and those tax dollars that the government needs to start fixing the deficit."

Ms Hanson said she planned to return to WA before the election.