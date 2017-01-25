 

Hanson hits regions to push candidates

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
25 Jan, 2017 08:43 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Senator Pauline Hanson meets Katannings Craig McKinley, who will run as One Nation's second candidate for the Agricultural Region at the up-coming WA election.
Senator Pauline Hanson meets Katannings Craig McKinley, who will run as One Nation's second candidate for the Agricultural Region at the up-coming WA election.

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson believes her newly-appointed WA candidates are the smart choice when it comes to agriculture.

"I've always been one to protect our agricultural industry,'' Ms Hanson said.

"We can be the food bowl of the world if we've got some smart people in parliament that understand this.

"You don't keep bringing in more products from overseas and destroying our farmers here in Australia, so I think we should get smarter as far as our agriculture goes."

Ms Hanson toured the State's South West last Friday with WA One Nation leader Colin Tincknell.

She unveiled several of the party's newly endorsed candidates, including Rod Caddies and Craig McKinley who'll be in first and second position respectively on the party's upper house ticket for the Agricultural Region at the State election due in March.

Mr Caddies was a former resident of the Manjimup area before he relocated to Perth, while Mr McKinley lives in Katanning where he is the Shire's deputy president.

Mr Caddies said the pair plan to liaise heavily with regional communities before they make any policy announcements.

"We're getting out on the road together and going on three or four day trips camping and getting out in the community and talking to everybody, because we don't want to just put out there already what our policies are,'' he said.

"We want to wait until we've heard from a lot of people in the community before we say what we want to target."

Mr Tincknell said Ms Hanson was meeting with several agricultural experts to discuss issues affecting the State.

"One of the reasons Pauline is over here is not just to announce candidates, it is to sit down with us and discuss the problems,'' he said.

"Today we're here to sit down and talk to experts about the salinity problem and that's the policy that we're trying solve right now."

Mr Tincknell said the party would also focus on re-opening Tier 3 railway lines.

"We want the railway lines to open up, we want to get these big trucks off the roads and we need to get the roads improved," he said.

"That will bring back employment, training and those tax dollars that the government needs to start fixing the deficit."

Ms Hanson said she planned to return to WA before the election.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
"Two years later in went under"? Businesses don't go under overnight, sounds like rats jumping
light grey arrow
Ho hum.... very few of these "investors" actually understand the true value of a well managed
light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables