AFTER 15 years in limbo for the Boyanup saleyards, the Liberal Party has committed to building a modern livestock facility.

If re-elected the party will allocate $2 million to acquire land to build a new livestock handling facility to replace the ageing Boyanup saleyards.

The yards are due to close in 2022 when Capel Shire ends the site lease.

Under its Regional Livestock Saleyard Strategy the Liberal State government has closed the outdated and dilapidated Midland saleyards, invested $54m to build the Muchea saleyards, contributed $17m towards the $25.4m Katanning sheep saleyards and provided $2.3m to Plantagenet Shire to fund the Mt Barker saleyard.

Agriculture and Food Minister Mark Lewis said the funding demonstrated the party's commitment to the growth and development of the State's important meat and livestock industries.

"This funding recognises that high-quality, well-located and well-maintained sales infrastructure is vital for efficient sheep and cattle production and the development of supply chains for export and domestic markets," Mr Lewis said.

"A Liberal government will work with the Capel Shire and industry to ensure an orderly transition from the existing saleyards at Boyanup to a new facility in the South West before the lease with the shire expires in 2022."

Premier Colin Barnett said during parliamentary question time in September last year, the yards would not be relocated until at least 2021.

Mr Lewis said the commitment would give certainty to industry in the region.

"More than 60,000 head of livestock go through the Boyanup saleyards each year and they have provided a crucial service for trading store or feeder cattle and also provide dairy farmers with an outlet for dairy calves and cull cows," Mr Lewis said.

"However, the saleyards lease with the Capel Shire expires in 2022 and is unlikely to be renewed given the site's development potential and close proximity to the Boyanup town site."

Shire president Murray Scott said the council told the government in 2003 that it wanted the saleyards moved before the lease expired.