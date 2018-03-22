THERE was plenty of noise in the Perth CBD on Tuesday morning as hundreds of protesters and a convoy of trucks descended on State Parliament in a bid to reverse the McGowan government’s decision to close the only country boarding facility between Perth and Geraldton.

Horns were sounded down St George’s Terrace and chants were cried to “save Moora College” to an audience of city workers, business owners and tourists before the crowd met politicians including Education Minister Sue Ellery, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, as well as the opposition parties on the steps of parliament.

As part of its budget repair measures, the State government announced the closure of the Moora Residential College (MRC) late last year, along with several other cuts to regional education.

Since then, the government has stood by claims it can’t afford to spend $8.7 million on an upgrade flagged for the MRC under the former Liberal National government, despite calls from the Moora community to forego the renovation.

Protestors called on Ms Ellery to reach a compromise with the Moora community and provide just $500,000 to keep the MRC open and avoid the ripple effect the closure would have on the school and students, along with families, businesses and the wider Wheatbelt community.

Central Midlands Senior High School (CMSHS) P&C president Tracey Errington said it could cost the State more money to close the MRC than to keep it open.

Ms Errington said after analysing the cost of extra bus services, redundancy payouts, redeployment costs and relocation incentives, the P&C estimated the price of closing the college would exceed $1.3m.

“To be budget repair there must be some savings involved – we actually estimate it will cost more to close it,” Ms Errington said.

“This is bigger than all of us and it’s about more than money, this is about country kids.

“We want you to stick to your Labor values and give our kids a fair go, a fair chance at being educated, a fair chance like kids in Perth get.