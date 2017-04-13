 

Newman remains at CBH helm

13 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
CBH chair Wally Newman has been reappointed unopposed to head the board in 2017.
I appreciate and respect the role as chair and I am honoured to be part of a strong board governing
WALLY Newman and Vern Dempster remain at the helm of the CBH board after being reappointed unopposed as chairman and deputy chairman last week.

There were no challenges to the positions following the member direction elections that were held in January.

Mr Newman said he was looking forward to his second term as chairman after first being appointed in 2014.

“I appreciate and respect the role as chair and I am honoured to be part of a strong board governing Australia’s largest co-operative,” Mr Newman said.

“Over the past 12 months the board has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the best future for CBH and its growers, with much more to achieve.

“We have a busy year ahead of us rolling out the Network Strategy, among other initiatives.

“I’m also looking forward to implementing the key desires growers expressed in the Structure and Governance survey last year.”

Mr Newnan said CBH had a turnover of $4 billion, requiring skilled member representation at board level.

Mr Dempster was first elected as deputy chairman in 2013 and returned for a second term in 2014.

The Southern Brook farmer narrowly won the recent District 2 board position by seven votes over Cunderdin farmer Stuart Mussared.

Mr Dempster is also enthusiastic about the year ahead.

“I’m pleased to be continuing work as deputy chair of the CBH board after being re-elected by growers earlier this year,” Mr Dempster said.

“Last year was a busy one for the board and I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow directors as we continue to help cement CBH as the leading grain handler and marketer in Australia.”

FarmWeekly

