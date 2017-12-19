 

Queensland rookie takes on Ag portfolio as Joyce departs for infrastructure

JOHN ELLICOTT
19 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
David Littleproud, at left, with the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the boys from the Betoota Advocate.
A 41-year-old rookie from Queensland has been appointed the new Federal Minister for Agriculture after Barnaby Joyce departed for the Infrastructure portfolio in a ministerial reshuffle.

David Littleproud, the Federal member for Maranoa, has only been in parliament one year, but now finds himself sitting at the Cabinet table after the reshuffle.

Chinchilla born and raised, Mr Littleproud has a strong background in agribusiness.

He is married with three boys and lives in Warwick.

He loves cricket and is a proud Queenslander, according to his office.

He was one of only two MPs to vote no for same-sex marriage.

On his website, he says: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe and Warwick. Together with my wife, we own a small business in Warwick which services the Southern Downs region and employ four people from the local community.

“This background provides me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa. I understand the importance of economic development as a means of building a prosperous future for younger generations and developing the capacity of health, education, agriculture, telecommunications and small business sectors.”

My Joyce has long touted his credentials and achievements as Agriculture Minister but has been plumbing for the Infrastructure and transport portfolio for some time, keen to help with major projects such as inland rail.

Nationals Darren Chester has been dumped from Cabinet.

Earlier, National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said: “We have worked collaboratively and productively with Minister Joyce during his time as Agriculture and Water Resources Minister towards the shared goal of an enhanced operating environment for Australian farmers. In particular, it has been highly valuable having agriculture under the auspice of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Our sector has a goal of reaching a production value of $60 billion by 2030. That’s a 67 per cent increase on the 2016-2017 production tally of $60 billion.

“If we are to achieve this, the portfolio requires a strong advocate for agriculture’s interests around the Cabinet table. The Minister will need to liaise closely with all the industries making up our diverse agriculture sector and with the many industries that support it.

“We’d look forward to continuing to work with Minister Joyce in his tipped new portfolio of Infrastructure. Projects such as the Inland Rail and the Western Sydney Airport are critical to agriculture.”

Who’s got what?

Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie will take Sport, Rural Health and Regional Communications portfolios

Liberal Dan Tehan takes on Social Services Minister

Justice Minister Michael Keenan gets Minister for Human Services

Queenslander John McVeigh will take Regional Development

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash takes a new portfolio, Jobs and Innovation

Christian Porter is the new Attorney-General

