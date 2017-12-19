A 41-year-old rookie from Queensland has been appointed the new Federal Minister for Agriculture after Barnaby Joyce departed for the Infrastructure portfolio in a ministerial reshuffle.

David Littleproud, the Federal member for Maranoa, has only been in parliament one year, but now finds himself sitting at the Cabinet table after the reshuffle.

Chinchilla born and raised, Mr Littleproud has a strong background in agribusiness.

He is married with three boys and lives in Warwick.

He loves cricket and is a proud Queenslander, according to his office.

He was one of only two MPs to vote no for same-sex marriage.

On his website, he says: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe and Warwick. Together with my wife, we own a small business in Warwick which services the Southern Downs region and employ four people from the local community.

“This background provides me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa. I understand the importance of economic development as a means of building a prosperous future for younger generations and developing the capacity of health, education, agriculture, telecommunications and small business sectors.”

My Joyce has long touted his credentials and achievements as Agriculture Minister but has been plumbing for the Infrastructure and transport portfolio for some time, keen to help with major projects such as inland rail.

Nationals Darren Chester has been dumped from Cabinet.

Earlier, National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said: “We have worked collaboratively and productively with Minister Joyce during his time as Agriculture and Water Resources Minister towards the shared goal of an enhanced operating environment for Australian farmers. In particular, it has been highly valuable having agriculture under the auspice of the Deputy Prime Minister.