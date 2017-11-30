PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced a Royal Commission into the banking sector will go ahead, following intensifying political pressure from Queensland Nationals led by Senator Barry O’Sullivan, including the need to examine issues concerning the farm sector.

Mr Turnbull made the revelation today in Canberra alongside Treasurer Scott Morrison saying the ongoing political speculation about conducting an inquiry had been undermining confidence in the banking system.

It was also prompted after the big four banks wrote to the government saying an inquiry was needed to end the speculation and restore trust in the banking system.

“The banks in particular and financial services sector has become a political football - that is not in the national interest,” Mr Turnbull said.

“We have much to be proud of about our banking system and the experience of the global financial crisis should remind us of that - but also much to take care of.

“We need to maintain the stability of our banking and financial system (and) all Australians, consumers, small businesses, farmers, shareholders, must have confidence and trust in the financial system.

“Now this Royal Commission's establishment will end the uncertainty and speculation.

“It will conduct an inquiry in a thorough and conventional fashion, and in so doing, it will protect the integrity of our banks, thereby ensuring Australians' trust in this critical issue is well founded.”

Mr Turnbull said the banks had “come to a conclusion that they believe that it is best to get on and hold an inquiry”.

“I think people are recognising that the nature of the political environment has created a sense of inevitability about an inquiry,” he said.

“There's been a lot of uncertainty, a lot of speculation.

“While we don't relish this decision, nonetheless, we have to act in the national interest, and that's why we have taken the decision we have.”

Mr Morrison said the government would be allocating $75 million for the purposes of the Royal Commission which was the estimated cost.