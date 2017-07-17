THE Senate Select Committee’s inquiry into bank lending practices towards Australian farmers has been told a bizarre story about a loan handed out by one bank’s branch, after it was knocked back by another branch of the same bank.

The Senate inquiry was set up in February and is being chaired by One Nation Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts with New South Wales Nationals Senator and long-term farming and banking advocate John “Wacka” Williams the deputy-chair.

The farm debt examination is due to report on October 18 this year and set to conduct four public hearings so far with the first being at Charters Towers in Queensland (July 13), at Perth (July 19), Roma in Queensland (August 2) and Sydney (August 11).

Schedules detailing who will appear at the four public hearings have not yet been listed on the Committee’s website but Mr Roberts says he expects more public hearings may also be held.

More than a third of the 41 current published submissions to the inquiry have been categorised as “confidential” or “name withheld”.

Legal Aid Queensland’s submission cited a case brought before its Farm and Rural Legal Service (FRLS) that provides free advice and assistance to producers and rural-based businesses that have severe debt-related problems or are in dispute with their lenders.

“FRLS recently had a client whose original application was declined by one branch but accepted by another branch of the same bank on the basis of the same information,” the submission said.

“Within one month of the loan being granted, the facility was in default.

“This is in our view an example of non-prudent lending.”

The Legal Aid Queensland submission also said farmers, like most borrowers, were at a disadvantage when negotiating loans or increases in facilities.

“Banks adopt standard documentation prepared by their in-house lawyers,” it said.

“These documents are non-negotiable and are drafted primarily to protect the bank’s interest.

“Farmers have little to no bargaining power.