THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party WA unveiled a record number of election candidates for the March 11 State Election, with party leader Rick Mazza hoping to claim more seats in Parliament this election.

The party officially kicked off its campaign and on Monday announced its candidates on the steps of Parliament House, with 35 candidates - up from 12 at the previous election.

"It is a big achievement in itself to get that many candidates," Mr Mazza said.

"The satisfying thing is a lot of those candidates approached us - they come from all walks of life.

"There are business people, farmers, people who have been on shire councils, accountants, lawyers and ex-politicians - we are happy with the quality of candidates.

"There is all this cacophony about minor parties, but the fact remains, yes Pauline Hanson's One Nation party will have an impact, but so will we.

"We are the only minor party in this State that has two current members of Parliament and that sets us apart.

"Our history shows we have put runs on the board, particularly with Parliamentary enquiries."

Mr Mazza said the party would contest 19 Lower House and 16 Upper House seats.

"We are proud of this," he said.

"We have taken the time over many months to scrutinise our candidates and they are good people."

Elders corporate account manager Andrew Farson has also joined the party, contesting for the East Metropolitan Region seat.

Mr Farson said he looked forward to the election and a new chapter.

Some regional seats the party will contest include Pilbara, Geraldton, Moore, Central Wheatbelt, Roe, Dawesville, Warren-Blackwood, Bunbury and Collie-Preston and Murray-Wellington.

Mr Mazza was confident, saying the party had a good chance in Pilbara and Collie-Preston.

He said the party hoped to pick up four seats in the Upper House, but also win a few Lower House seats.

The party policy platform includes agricultural issues, the right to farm, private property rights, support for Fisheries and fishing activities, bushfire control, for the WA government to provide efficient and effective bushfire services and a separate rural fire service, a fair, efficient and cost-effective administration of firearms legislation and reform of State taxation.