THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party WA unveiled a record number of election candidates for the March 11 State Election, with party leader Rick Mazza hoping to claim more seats in Parliament this election.
The party officially kicked off its campaign and on Monday announced its candidates on the steps of Parliament House, with 35 candidates - up from 12 at the previous election.
"It is a big achievement in itself to get that many candidates," Mr Mazza said.
"The satisfying thing is a lot of those candidates approached us - they come from all walks of life.
"There are business people, farmers, people who have been on shire councils, accountants, lawyers and ex-politicians - we are happy with the quality of candidates.
"There is all this cacophony about minor parties, but the fact remains, yes Pauline Hanson's One Nation party will have an impact, but so will we.
"We are the only minor party in this State that has two current members of Parliament and that sets us apart.
"Our history shows we have put runs on the board, particularly with Parliamentary enquiries."
Mr Mazza said the party would contest 19 Lower House and 16 Upper House seats.
"We are proud of this," he said.
"We have taken the time over many months to scrutinise our candidates and they are good people."
Elders corporate account manager Andrew Farson has also joined the party, contesting for the East Metropolitan Region seat.
Mr Farson said he looked forward to the election and a new chapter.
Some regional seats the party will contest include Pilbara, Geraldton, Moore, Central Wheatbelt, Roe, Dawesville, Warren-Blackwood, Bunbury and Collie-Preston and Murray-Wellington.
Mr Mazza was confident, saying the party had a good chance in Pilbara and Collie-Preston.
He said the party hoped to pick up four seats in the Upper House, but also win a few Lower House seats.
The party policy platform includes agricultural issues, the right to farm, private property rights, support for Fisheries and fishing activities, bushfire control, for the WA government to provide efficient and effective bushfire services and a separate rural fire service, a fair, efficient and cost-effective administration of firearms legislation and reform of State taxation.
South West MLC Nigel Hallett said small business, tax relief and bush fire management will be among the key political issues for the party in the lead up to the WA state election.
Mr Hallett holds the number one position on SFFP South West Upper House ticket with high profile Brunswick businessman Craig Carbone and SFFP president Ray Hull holding the number two and three positions respectively.
Since being elected to parliament in 2005 Mr Hallett has been responsible for securing $25 million for the redevelopment of the Harvey Agricultural College, $23 million for the construction of a Doppler radar network and was instrumental in the overturning of the decision to close the Jakarta Trade Office.
“Doppler radar coverage will deliver $108 million windfall to farmers over the next two decades and provide numerous benefits in firefighting services, aviation and mining," he said.
Mr Hallett said the SFFP has received overwhelming support in recent months with the party experiencing a surge in popularity. The number of candidates has grown from 12 at the 2013 state election to a record 35 candidates in 2017.
“We have an outstanding team of candidates that offer a diverse range of skills, experiences and backgrounds including Clinton Thomas who will contest the seat of Collie-Preston and Marc Deas who is running in Warren Blackwood," Mr Hallett said.
The primary focus of the SFFP political campaign will be small business, the establishment of a separate rural fire service, state food security and tax reform.
“It’s no secret that West Australians are frustrated with the Liberal-National Government and the current tax system which is anti-small business and anti-investment," Mr Hallett said.
"WA must receive a greater share of revenue from the GST to replace payroll, land tax and stamp duty.”
“As a farmer and small business operator with more than 40 years’ experience I am unequivocally committed to improving and strengthening local agri-businesses, the right to farm and state food security.
“We now have representation in every state and territory in Australia including members of Parliament in WA, NSW and Victoria and hope to secure at least four seats in the Upper House and remain confident of picking up a Lower House seat in the March 11 poll."