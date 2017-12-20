Rural Americans are apparently getting poorer, and many are extremely nervous about losing agricultural trade opportunities, but on average they still love unorthodox President Donald Trump.

A year after his surprisingly strong US presidential election win, Mr Trump’s agricultural agenda remains a bit of a mystery to the farm sector.

He only last month appointed a Secretary of Agriculture to his cabinet.

Yet despite rising reservations about the new administration’s grasp of agricultural industry concerns, its conflicting ideas on trade policy and even its long-promised tax reforms, producers remain largely supportive of the Trump presidency.

The main reason is Washington’s tough stance on dismantling or modifying many environmental laws and government attitudes which farmers found increasingly bureaucratic and unfair during the previous Obama administration’s eight years in the White House.

“I think President Trump still has a very strong following, and folks in his core rural constituencies will be with him the loudest,” said recently retired US farm sector lobbyist, Bob Young.

“Farmers are mainly swayed by the environmental changes.

“He’s not going so great on what he said he’d do in many areas, but he has been supportive on environmental issues which ordinary farmers found confusing and unpopular.”

Dr Young, the recently retired chief economist and deputy director of public policy for the 6 million-strong American Farm Bureau, told the Australian Farm Institute’s recent roundtable conference “we find ourselves where we are, and we’re still working it all out”.

“During the presidential campaign there was a lot of discussion about the qualification the various candidates brought to the table, and Donald Trump presented as a shrewd businessman who knew how to make things happen.

“To a large extent that’s kinda why a lot of folks decided to hire him as president.

“But it’s one thing to run an election campaign and be in business, it’s another thing when you are actually the president of the USA.”