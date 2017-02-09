 

Water for Food plan to get more funds

JACINTA BOLSENBROEK
09 Feb, 2017 02:00 AM
The Nationals WA deputy leader and Water Minister Mia Davies. Photo: Mandurah Mail
THE Nationals WA have promised to expand the $40 million Water for Food program and an $87m increase in funding for infrastructure, innovation grants and groundwater investigations.

The Water For Food program, launched after the 2013 election, aims to significantly increase the irrigated agriculture footprint and productivity of the sector and investigate water and land resources, alternative land tenure options and approvals resolution on pastoral stations to unlock the potential for food production.

Leveraging off the existing program, The Nationals WA promise to push to expand the project after the March 11 election, with a further $87m for further work, including;

* $37m to address rising salinity levels at Wellington Dam and expand agricultural irrigation in the South-West.

* a $20m competitive grants program to drive investment in innovative water use for irrigated agriculture.

* $19m to further develop an irrigation scheme around Manjimup and Pemberton.

* $11.5m to undertake further groundwater investigations.

The initiative has delivered projects across the State from the Kimberley to the South West.

The Nationals WA deputy leader and Water Minister Mia Davies told Farm Weekly the plan was the next stage for the Water for Food program.

"We have made the commitment to an industry-led solution for address rising salinity levels at Wellington Dam," Ms Davies said.

"We have put our funding on the table and put a submission to the Commonwealth funding round.''

She said if the Wellington Dam project went ahead, it would create an unprecedented economic driver and new jobs.

But if nothing was done about salinity issues, an entire sector would be "wiped out".

"The growers in Myalup couldn't continue to use the ground water, because the salt water intrusion coming in from their allocation would mean that we would stop licencing their allocations," she said.

"That's some of the most fertile land in the State, close to markets, beautifully positioned - so its about keeping those growers and expanding the footprint."

Ms Davies said timeframes were being discussed.

"I would hope if we are sitting on the right side of the table, post March 11, it will be one of the things we will push hard for and drive it."

The Nationals WA leader Brendan Grylls said Water for Food was his favourite program.

"It is remarkable and exciting ... what Mia Davies has done at Mowanjum and the other places is transformational, that will still be having an effect in 20, 30 and 50 years time," he said.

"We are proud we came up with Water For Food, it's our policy idea, after the 2013 election we formed an alliance with the Liberal Party, had them agree to it, put it in the budget and rolled it out.

Ms Davies said the party wanted to see further ground water investigations and works done across the State, and red tape around projects reduced.

FarmWeekly
Jacinta Bolsenbroek

Jacinta Bolsenbroek

is a senior journalist at Farm Weekly

