THE Western Meat Packers Group (WMPG) has become the first WA processor to put its support behind the Cattle Council of Australia’s (CCA) Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System (PCAS).

WMPG hopes to increase its supply of premium quality grassfed and pasturefed beef – as well as organic beef – to supermarket giant Woolworths, which will be good for WA producers seeking to tap into the high-end meat market.

WMPG chief executive officer Andrew Fuda said the company was excited to be the first processor in WA to utilise the PCAS program to underpin its popular grassfed beef product.

“We see PCAS as an important step for WMPG to validate claims that our products meet our customer requirements,” Mr Fuda said.

“Utilising PCAS is also in line with our company’s ongoing support for producers choosing to validate how they raise their cattle, as product differentiation remains a vital aspect of Australia’s capacity to market quality, described beef.

“It also further underlines WMPG’s commitment to put in place every available step to ensure that how we handle cattle and how we process our beef products is the world’s best practice.”

WMPG general manager Jason Spencer said it was easy for organic producers to become PCAS certified – but WMPG only had a few organic beef suppliers.

“Organics have been a good product for us,” Mr Spencer said.

“It’s given us a point of difference.

“In WA it is hard to get enough supply of organic and grassfed beef all year round.

“If more producers were certified that would help with supply.”

Mr Spencer said from March to July there was a glut in the supply and WMPG was hoping to be able to expand its opportunity through PCAS certification to meet the demand from Woolworths.

“It’s not an all encompassing solution but an opportunity,” he said.

Mr Spencer said it would lift productivity from 50-60 per cent in the slower months to 70-80pc, which would be a real benefit to WA producers.

He said Woolworths was hoping to source more PCAS certified grassfed and pasturefed beef from WA in order to reduce any supply chain issues from the Eastern States and also to extend the shelf life of the meat in the supermarket.