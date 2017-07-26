Get ready now for dangerous weather in parts of the South West, Lower South West, Great Southern

If you live in Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Katanning, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker and surrounding areas you need to get ready now for the dangerous weather coming tomorrow afternoon.

People in the southwest of WA experience a front as windy as this about 5 times per year and it is likely to cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.

WHAT TO DO:

DFES has these tips to help you and your family get ready now:

Store or weigh down loose objects around your home like outdoor furniture that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds, causing damage or injury

Ensure your emergency kit is complete including a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit

Ensure pets and animals are in a safe area

Move vehicles under cover

Boat owners should securely moor their boats

Campers should find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephone if there is lightning.

If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property

WEATHER DETAILS:

At 26/07/2017 16:20:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a strong cold front is forecast to affect southwest parts of the State during Thursday afternoon and evening.The weather system is likely to cause WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS to 100 kilometres per hour that could result in DAMAGE TO HOMES AND PROPERTY. DAMAGING WINDS are likely to develop about the Southwest Capes early on Thursday afternoon, before extending throughout remaining parts of the warning area during Thursday afternoon and evening. In isolated areas DANGEROUS GUSTS in excess of 125 kilometres per hour are possible and could cause SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION TO HOMES AND PROPERTY. Thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday evening. Dangerous surf conditions are likely to develop later on Thursday and continue into Friday.