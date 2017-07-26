Get ready now for dangerous weather in parts of the South West, Lower South West, Great Southern
If you live in Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Katanning, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker and surrounding areas you need to get ready now for the dangerous weather coming tomorrow afternoon.
People in the southwest of WA experience a front as windy as this about 5 times per year and it is likely to cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.
WHAT TO DO:
DFES has these tips to help you and your family get ready now:
Store or weigh down loose objects around your home like outdoor furniture that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds, causing damage or injury
Ensure your emergency kit is complete including a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit
Ensure pets and animals are in a safe area
Move vehicles under cover
Boat owners should securely moor their boats
Campers should find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams
Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephone if there is lightning.
If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 26/07/2017 16:20:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a strong cold front is forecast to affect southwest parts of the State during Thursday afternoon and evening.The weather system is likely to cause WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS to 100 kilometres per hour that could result in DAMAGE TO HOMES AND PROPERTY. DAMAGING WINDS are likely to develop about the Southwest Capes early on Thursday afternoon, before extending throughout remaining parts of the warning area during Thursday afternoon and evening. In isolated areas DANGEROUS GUSTS in excess of 125 kilometres per hour are possible and could cause SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION TO HOMES AND PROPERTY. Thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday evening. Dangerous surf conditions are likely to develop later on Thursday and continue into Friday.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available by calling Main Roads WA on 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au or your local Shire.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
DFES is monitoring the situation.
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500
In a life threatening situation call 000
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/, listen to ABC Local Radio or listen to news bulletins.