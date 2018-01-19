GREAT Northern Wheatbelt farmers were the main beneficiaries of ex-Tropical Cyclone Joyce this week.

While extensive rainfall was recorded along the coast, the rain-bearing depression mainly tracked in a south, south westerly direction, missing large swathes of the Great Southern and South Coast regions.

Some good recordings, albeit patchy, occurred in the central and eastern Wheatbelt and like their northern peers, the rain will trigger spraying and deep ripping operations.

In a typical love-hate relationship with Mother Nature, many sheep owners were disappointed with the rain, which spoilt dry summer feed.

But all farmers know the value of summer rain as ‘money in the bank’ towards the end of the season.

At Binnu, local farmer Craig Simkin reported rainfall between 60 millimetres (southern paddocks) and 80mm (northern paddocks).

“We’ll wait a couple of days and see what happens with weed germinations because we haven’t started any spraying yet,” Mr Simkin said.

“Then we’ll be looking at doing a bit of deep ripping which we had planned already.

“But the amount of rain will really top up our moisture profile because we’ve had a bit over the past five months.

“That will help crops later in the year and also should give us a positive start at seeding.

“Overall the rain is very welcome up here and I think stock will be licking their lips in a few days.”

Yuna farmer Anthony Farrell said between 50mm and 60mm was recorded on the family farm.

“It’s very timely,” Mr Farrell said.

“We’re spreading lime sand so now we can do a bit of deep ripping and get a bit of incorporation on those paddocks that need it.

“We’ve already done a bit of spot spraying but we’ll wait for germinations and then tackle what we need to do with the sprayer.”

Xantippe farmer (near Kalannie) and Dalwallinu Shire president Steven Carter said the 50mm recorded on his property would provide subsoil moisture that “will be handy later in the year”.

“Of course we’ve got to get the sprayer out now but the sheep also will help a bit, getting a fresh pick,” Mr Carter said.