DAMAGED Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) administration offices and research laboratories de-roofed during a freak Good Friday storm near Merredin will be repaired.

DPIRD regional director Pam I’Anson said this week DPIRD director general Ralph Addis had indicated the administration centre, on the corner of Great Eastern Highway and Crooks Road, previously known as the Merredin Dryland Research Institute, would be repaired and its laboratories re-equipped.

“Our director general has made it clear that Merredin is a very important location for the department,” Ms I’Anson said.

“There is no thought of closing it down and relocating staff to wherever.

“It is in a low rainfall area so it is very important for the State from the perspective of conducting research to assist agriculture in low rainfall areas.”

Winds of up to 113 kilometres per hour were recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology after it issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central Wheatbelt and parts of the Gascoyne regions at 5.19pm on Good Friday and tore the roofing iron and timber battens off the north wing of the administration centre.

Some of the iron sheets were dumped in a central open-air courtyard but most were deposited in the front car park near the main entrance on the opposite side of the building.

On the way over the flying sheets damaged the ridge roofing on the southern wing and a section of that was also blown off.

The accompanying downpour caused sections of exposed ceiling to collapse and destroyed electrical and scientific equipment in three workrooms which also doubled as laboratories, Ms I’Anson said.

“The building is uninhabitable,” she said.

“Some of the ceilings have come down and we can’t have people in there because there’s a risk some of the other ceilings (loosened by wind and rain) could fall on them.”

Ms I’Anson said she was trying to find suitable rental replacement office premises in Merredin for 27 DPIRD staff and hoped that would be finalised this week.