By RACHEL CLARKE

A WET start to the year continued in some areas on the weekend with significant falls on the back of strong rain the previous week.

Great Northern farmers are embracing the subsoil moisture with Landmark Northampton agronomist Leigh Nairn saying the area would take what it could get this time of the year.

“Those who don’t want the rain for stock but need it for their cropping just have to take the good with the bad,” Mr Nairn said.

Last week the Great Northern area received rainfall between 30-166mm when ex-tropical cyclone Joyce dumped rain across most parts of WA.

Mr Nairn said summer weeds needed to be controlled as early as possible so they didn’t take up any moisture, especially in the north where growing seasons could be dry.

“Melons, roly poly, tarvine and button grass are the major weeds we see up here over summer and we had some of those come up with the harvest rains that fell in December,” he said.

On Saturday storms fronted Mullewa with 4mm recorded by Justine Rowe.

Although there was little rainfall, the storm carried a great lightning show.

“We had 40mm last Monday and that was lovely and steady so it didn’t do any damage,’’ Ms Rowe said.

“It will be nice to have some subsoil moisture.”

She said they were already deep ripping and would start spraying the summer weeds soon.

Landmark fertiliser and farm services manager Matt Applebee said previous seasons showed growers the advantage of early weed control, especially for moisture conservation.

“It seems to be that we have a dry spell in April, May and June and there are often many paddocks that show up where early weed control has allowed crops to get away with the sub-soil moisture, compared to those who were a little later in controlling weeds,” Mr Applebee said.

He said most growers had experienced the moisture loss from summer weeds and he was sure they would jump on the opportunity over the next coming weeks to control those weeds.