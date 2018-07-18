FUTURE trends in the horticulture industry, including the changing retail landscape and shifts in consumer decision-making impacting growers and agribusiness, will be the focus of the 2018 Western Australian Horticulture Update.

Registrations are open for the event, hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) on Thursday, August 16 and Friday, August 17 at the Crown Convention Centre, Perth.

DPIRD research, development and innovation managing director Mark Sweetingham said the update would help strengthen partnerships and collaboration at all levels of the supply chain.

“Keynote speaker and event MC, Tristan Kitchener of Kitchener Partners – a strong advocate for supply chain members working together to understand and meet the needs of consumers – will speak on the shifting retail landscape,” Dr Sweetingham said.

“Sessions to be covered include growing demand for benchmarking and range of financial information required to successfully run a business.

“Trends in the horticulture industry will be demonstrated by growers who have implemented innovative practices on-farm and in the production process.

“A session on collaborative export for horticulture enterprises by agribusiness consultant Dr David McKinna will highlight better opportunities for growers, while representatives of the strawberry, cauliflower and honey industries will discuss value adding in their businesses.”

Market City privatisation and what it means for the horticulture value chain in WA will be outlined by Perth Markets Limited chief executive officer Stephen Ward.

The second day will focus on the human health benefits of horticultural foods.

Dr Sweetingham said The University of Western Australia researchers would outline how apples keep the doctor away and citrus issues would be discussed by Shane Kay, who would share Moora Citrus’ export experience, and Derrick Thompson of Hitachi Australia, who would highlight the importance of data for the horticulture industry.

For more information go to agric.wa.gov.au