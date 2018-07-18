 

Conference to focus on industry trends

18 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
DPIRD research, development and innovation managing director Mark Sweetingham.
DPIRD research, development and innovation managing director Mark Sweetingham.

FUTURE trends in the horticulture industry, including the changing retail landscape and shifts in consumer decision-making impacting growers and agribusiness, will be the focus of the 2018 Western Australian Horticulture Update.

Registrations are open for the event, hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) on Thursday, August 16 and Friday, August 17 at the Crown Convention Centre, Perth.

DPIRD research, development and innovation managing director Mark Sweetingham said the update would help strengthen partnerships and collaboration at all levels of the supply chain.

“Keynote speaker and event MC, Tristan Kitchener of Kitchener Partners – a strong advocate for supply chain members working together to understand and meet the needs of consumers – will speak on the shifting retail landscape,” Dr Sweetingham said.

“Sessions to be covered include growing demand for benchmarking and range of financial information required to successfully run a business.

“Trends in the horticulture industry will be demonstrated by growers who have implemented innovative practices on-farm and in the production process.

“A session on collaborative export for horticulture enterprises by agribusiness consultant Dr David McKinna will highlight better opportunities for growers, while representatives of the strawberry, cauliflower and honey industries will discuss value adding in their businesses.”

Market City privatisation and what it means for the horticulture value chain in WA will be outlined by Perth Markets Limited chief executive officer Stephen Ward.

The second day will focus on the human health benefits of horticultural foods.

Dr Sweetingham said The University of Western Australia researchers would outline how apples keep the doctor away and citrus issues would be discussed by Shane Kay, who would share Moora Citrus’ export experience, and Derrick Thompson of Hitachi Australia, who would highlight the importance of data for the horticulture industry.

For more information go to agric.wa.gov.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables