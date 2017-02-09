CUTTING edge technology and new partnerships are helping a West Australian family develop baby food, juice and seafood ranges which are growing the State's export markets.

Jennie and Wayne Franceschi, Advance Packing and Marketing Services and Fresh Produce Alliance, based in Manjimup, are opening international doors with their fresh approach to exports.

They have developed a baby food range which utilises fruit and vegetable produce that doesn't meet fresh market specifications, along the way winning awards for agricultural innovation and being named the Department of Regional Development's overall State winner.

They are also collaborating to export other goods, including fruit juices, seafood and a range of avocado-based products.

The breakthrough is due to the Franceschis' investment in a high pressure processing (HPP) machine and BOC instant quick freeze technology, which uses cold pasteurisation and intense pressure to kill bacteria and preserve food, while maintaining nutritional integrity, colour and flavour.

Ms Franceschi said a due-diligence process was underway to get the juice products into international markets, including Japan, Singapore and Malaysia,

"The difference is that we have been approaching those markets and asking what they wanted, instead of trying to sell a product to them," Ms Franceschi said.

"We have been doing a lot of research, finding out what the consumer wants and going to them with some suggestions."

Ms Franceschi said Japanese importers asked for a range of juices, which they were able to supply.

"The selection of juices, which are top secret, have been at a trade show in Japan," she said.

"The range was a huge success and we hope to have them commercially ready this year."

Ms Franceschi will travel to Japan next month as the interest grows in the WA juice brand and also in their HPP avocado products.

"We have smoothies and juices that the consumers are very interested in," she said.

"With any market or whoever we do business with, we research what the market wants or the gaps that require filling.