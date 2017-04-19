FRESH fruit and vegetable growers, along with wholesaler merchants or agents must now act “in good faith” in negotiating trade deals or face fines under a new horticulture code.

From April 1, 2017 the new code introduced a mandatory obligation for growers and wholesalers buying or receiving produce from them, to act in good faith or risk an infringement notice of $9000 for businesses and $1800 for individuals.

Coupled with the immediate introduction of infringement notice financial penalties, some breaches of the new code could incur potential fines of up to $54,000 if the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) decide an offence is serious enough to take an offender to court, rather than issue a notice.

A requirement for wholesale buyers or agents to publish terms of trade and to have written horticulture produce agreements in place for transactions with growers, record keeping changes and largely unchanged dispute resolution processes of the new code, also took immediate effect.

The new code also applies to previously exempt long-standing agreements with growers, signed before December 15, 2006, when the original code was introduced.

Buyers or agents will have a 12-month “transition period” to update those agreements to meet new code requirements.

Any new or revised agreements must comply with the new code.

The code applies to trading in unprocessed fruit and vegetables, including mushrooms and other edible fungi, nuts, herbs and other edible plants, but excludes nursery products.

It does not apply to retailers buying direct from growers – those agreements will be reviewed under another code – to exporters or to processors buying raw materials.

ACCC commissioner Mick Keogh said the requirement for parties to act in good faith and for traders and agents to provide clear documentation of their general trading terms and have written agreements with farmer clients, would avoid much of the commercial uncertainty that existed previously.